The meeting between the president and Jokowi showed political acumen that must be emulated





They showed how to compete, then collaborate, and finally create synergy. Jakarta (ANTARA) – The meeting between Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and former President Joko Widodo should be appreciated because it is a good act of statesmanship and should be imitated, said PAN DPP Chairman Saleh Partaonan Daulay. Saleh, in Jakarta, said Saturday they showed how to compete, then collaborate and finally create synergy. “Not everyone can do something like this, especially since both are from different political parties,” he said. Even though the two statesmen participated in the presidential election, according to him, they still maintain a friendship today. “Abroad, collaboration can usually only be achieved by one party. If there are different parties, there are different points of view. It is not uncommon for there to be criticism, even intrigues and maneuvers Meanwhile, Prabowo and Jokowi actually remain close and very friendly,” the Commission Chairman said. VII DPR RI. Saleh said the momentum of the meeting between President Prabowo and Jokowi made many parties happy, especially since they supported each other. “Seeing their friendship makes a lot of people happy. Of course, they support each other, both with their ideas and with their constructive criticism,” he said. He said many people questioned the content of their conversations, and that was normal because the public also wanted to know. Also read: Jokowi accepts dinner invitation at President Prabowo's residence Also read: Jokowi misses Prabowo However, he continued, the important point is that they continue to support each other. Prabowo still respects and appreciates Jokowi. Likewise, Jokowi really respects Prabowo's constitutional authorities. “The nuances of politics will be fluid if the direction is focused on the interests of the community. There is no need to blame each other. It is time to come together again. United to serve the community ” he said. Previously, former President Joko Widodo accepted a dinner invitation at the private residence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Jalan Kertanegara, Jakarta, on Friday evening. Jokowi left Prabowo's residence around 21.00 WIB and was escorted directly to the vehicle waiting in front of President Prabowo. “So, I heard that Pak Jokowi was in Jakarta, I invited him to dinner. So, I went to his house in Solo, now I invite him to Kertanegara,” Prabowo told reporters at Jalan Kertanegara , Jakarta. Prabowo said he and Jokowi ate fried chicken and other dishes. Journalist: Khaerul Izan

