Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Paris negotiations with Trump and Macron were “constructive”





French President Emmanuel Macros welcomed US President-elect Donald Trump to his Paris residence, the Elysée. They were joined at the last minute by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky before attending the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Macron hosted a warm welcome for new US President Trump, who was making his first trip abroad since his election victory last month.

The French leader invited Trump to engage in planned bilateral negotiations ahead of the US presidential inauguration next month. It certainly seems like the world is going a little crazy right now. And we're going to talk about it, Trump said before the two headed inside the palace and held a 90-minute closed-door meeting.

Zelensky arrived later and was also received by Macron at the presidential palace. After a warm hug and posing for photos, the French president escorted Zelensky inside where he joined the meeting with Trump and spoke about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to media as he left the Elysée, Zelenskyy said the meeting with his French counterpart and Trump had been constructive.

In a message on his official Telegram channel, the Ukrainian leader congratulated the US president-elect, thanking him for his determination, as always. He went on to say that he had explained the situation on the ground to Trump and emphasized his desire to end the war against his country as quickly and fairly as possible, emphasizing Ukraine's desire to achieve a just peace.

Zelensky thanked Macron for the warm hospitality and organization of the meeting in Paris and pledged to continue working with Ukraine's Western allies in the coming weeks.

Donald Trump has not publicly commented on the meeting on his social media, choosing to keep his lips tight for the moment.

There has also been no official statement from the French presidency following the trilateral negotiations.

Why is Trump holding bilateral negotiations even before his inauguration?

Trump is expected to reoccupy the Oval Office on January 20 after defeating Democratic nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris in last month's US presidential race. The former US president scored a decisive victory over Harris, winning both the Electoral College (312-226) and the popular vote in what has been called one of the most important US elections in recent history .

And with more than a month and a half before he is sworn in for a second term as president of the United States, Trump has taken aggressive steps to return to the world stage.

During his election campaign, Trump outlined numerous policy objectives and goals, some of which he said he would achieve on his first day on the job, and the former president seeks to achieve those priorities.

Trump has already declared that his second term will not be a dictatorship except for the first day. Trump has already said he can end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office; although he has never commented on how he plans to achieve this. He also said he would pardon those arrested during the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, and launch the largest mass deportation operation in U.S. history.

Late last month, Trump also announced he would impose a 25 percent across-the-board tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico. He said his plan would remain in place until both countries address pressing concerns, such as the flow of drugs; especially fentanyl and illegal immigrants.

Trump's tariff threat prompted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make a surprise visit to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to discuss the escalation.

More recently, Trump's transition team also sent a proposal to several Caribbean countries, including the Bahamas, to welcome deported migrants.

With just over a month and a half until Trump's inauguration, analysts say the former president is using this time to make threats, travel, negotiate and give his administration a competitive edge. Trump also likes to present himself as a dominant figure and has repeatedly criticized President Biden for being weak, thereby diminishing respect for the United States on the international stage.

Why does Macron want to renew ties with Trump?

As Trump arrived at the French president's official residence, Macron went out of his way to project an image of close ties, posing for multiple handshakes interspersed with numerous pats on the back. Trump said it was a great honor and spoke of the great relationship they have. A large red carpet was rolled out in the same way the French welcome sitting American presidents.

Macron, who has had an up-and-down relationship with Trump, has made it a point to maintain his relationship since the Republican's victory. But Macron's office nevertheless downplayed the significance of the invitation, saying that other politicians not yet in office had also been invited.

Trump was invited as the president-elect of a friendly nation, Macron's office said, adding: “This is by no means exceptional, we have done this before.”

The red carpet treatment, however, shows how keen Macron and other European leaders are to curry favor with Trump and appease him even before he assumes the presidency.

Trump is known for reveling in pomp and circumstance. One of his first trips as president during his first term was to Paris, where Macron made him the guest of honor at Bastille Day events.

The two leaders have always had a difficult relationship. During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly mocked Macron, imitating his accent and threatening to impose high tariffs on French wine, champagne and luxury goods imported into the United States if France tried to tax American companies.

Macron, however, was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Trump last month after his election victory.

Trump even praised Macron for accepting his invitation to attend the reopening of the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral, as the two men appear to be seeking to establish harmonious cooperative relations.

Trump softens his tough stances on US support for Ukraine?

The meeting between Trump and Zelensky in Paris is the first since the former two won elections last month.

They both publicly criticized each other on several occasions and their differences seemed irreconcilable.

Trump has previously called Zelensky the world's biggest salesman, attacking official trips by Ukrainian leaders meant to shore up support for his country to fend off Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy also countered by saying that Trump doesn't really know how to stop the war, and criticized his running mate JD Vance for suggesting that Ukraine should cede territory to Russia to end the fighting, calling it dangerous and too radical.

A surprise meeting in late September at Trump's New York residence, when Zelensky was visiting the United States at the invitation of Joe Biden, appeared to correct the course of their relations.

After their first face-to-face meeting, Trump, who sharply criticized U.S. funding and military support for Ukraine during his election campaign, said he learned a lot from Zelensky.

On Saturday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also hinted at a possible optimistic turn in Trump's views, after saying in an interview with German media that following a phone call he was confident in his ability to agree with Trump on a common strategy for Ukraine.

Nonetheless, as things stand, the Biden administration remains fully committed to supporting Ukraine. Following the Paris trilateral meeting, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a nearly $1 billion (945 million) military aid package to Ukraine, as the administration Biden is rushing to spend whatever congressionally approved money she has to give Kiev a competitive advantage before Trump takes power next month. .

They also approved an additional $725 million (685 million) in U.S. military aid, which includes counter-drone systems and HIMARS munitions. This latest program brings total US military aid to Ukraine to more than $62 billion ($59 billion) since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

