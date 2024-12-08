Trump increased tariffs by 10% on all imports; the question is how will this reset with the EU and China affect US tariffs on UK services and goods?

London: Labor has been at 10 Downing Street for six months, Sir Keir Starmer spent more than a month abroad fulfilling his obligations and delivered a foreign policy speech on December 2 at the Lord Mayors' Banquet in London. We have learned that he will not choose the United States over Europe because the national interest demands that he work with both. His priority is economic growth and he welcomed the 63 billion investments promised in October; he resumes FTA negotiations with India; he pledged to support Ukraine and its self-defense for as long as necessary to ensure a just and lasting peace. It will advance NATO, modernize the depleted British military and support AUKUS in the Indo-Pacific.

Following Starmer's speech, His Highness the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, visited No10, resulting in the agreement of a billion-dollar investment in climate technology; the UK and Qatar will also plan to establish a joint Academy of Genomic Medicine and a joint commission on AI research. The Emir and his wife Sheikha Jawaher were received by the King and Queen at Buckingham Palace. Starmer is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this month to seek more investment.

Starmer met General Secretary Xi Jinping at the G20 in Rio. It got off to a bad start when Starmer raised the case of pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai, prompting Chinese officials to forcefully remove British journalists from the meeting room. Starmer's aim is to visit CCP Premier Li Qiang in Beijing or invite him to London. Foreign Minister David Lamy visited Beijing in October to meet Wang Yi. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting was wide-ranging, with Lammy intending to find pragmatic solutions to complex challenges, including achieving the global green transition; make more efforts on global health; and the safe use of AI. Lammy raised concerns that China's supply of equipment to the Russian military-industrial complex risks damaging China's relations with Europe, while helping to support Russia's war with Russia. 'Ukraine.

The foreign minister urged Wang Yi to take all measures to investigate and prevent Chinese companies from supplying the Russian military. Human rights were also discussed and the meeting was apparently constructive in overall bilateral relations between the UK and China. Chancellor Rachel Reeves is understood to be planning to visit Beijing in January to restart the economic and financial dialogue last held in 2019.

At Xi Jinping's request, Starmer has lodged a planning application for China's new mega-embassy at the Royal Mint in Tower Hamlets, but it is being held up by the Metropolitan Police and local residents on the grounds that it is too massive (a 5 acre site) and will cause major road blocks, any demonstration of more than 100 people would be unmanageable and could pose a security risk as it is so close to the Tower of London. Luke de Pulford, co-founder of IPAC, warns it will likely become a massive hub for foreign interference. The Mets' objection posted on the scheduling portal has been removed.

Starmer and Lammy appear set to anger President-elect Donald Trump over the UK's re-engagement with China. Trump referenced an increase in U.S. tariffs of 10% on all imports. The question is how the reset with the EU and China will affect US tariffs on UK services and goods. In 2023, 22% of the UK's total exports went to the United States, generating 7% of its exports. GDP.

Thanks to a reset on freedom of movement, more EU students could be allowed into the UK under a cultural program under review in Brussels.

Starmer would not object to the Elgin Marbles being returned on loan to Athens under a new deal with the British Museum, while they are being renovated; apparently unaware of the old expression, property is nine-tenths of the law.

Politico reports that Downing Street now has no special foreign policy advisers. Professor John Bew, foreign affairs adviser to three previous prime ministers, is no longer in office. Meanwhile, MAGA loyalist banker Warren Stephens was named Trump's envoy to Britain; Following speculation that Peter Mandel's son could replace the formidable Dame Karen Pierce as British Ambassador to Washington, it appears that Dame Karen will remain in post during the Trump administration transition.

Sir Keir Starmer's popularity has plummeted; voters on either side of the center are experiencing buyers' remorse. The reasons are many: for starters, he abandoned the election manifesto and moved quickly to implement policies for which he had not prepared the electorate. Even before Rachel Reeves' catastrophic budget, it was announced that around 10 million pensioners would not receive their usual winter fuel allowance. Since the National Insurance Budget Levy for employers was increased by 1.2%, leading to downsizing at many companies, Vauxhall Motors is closing its Luton plant, leading to huge job losses; and the OBR has significantly lowered expectations for growth in household disposable income, a direct result of increases in employers' national insurance. Inheritance tax relief of up to 100% is currently available on eligible business and agricultural assets. From April 2025, commercial property relief and agricultural property relief will be capped at 1 million, any excess will be taxed at 50%, representing up to 75,000 farms. Non-sustainable, family-owned or AIM-listed businesses are hugely affected by this disproportionate increase, which Labor had pledged not to touch in the run-up to the election. And Ed Miliband's NET Zero fanaticism is actually putting people off green energy.

Earlier this year, Starmer pledged to make the UK the fastest growing economy in the G7. On Thursday, he promised six national steps of change: building 1.5 million new homes; increase household disposable income; increase renewable energy capacity; employ 13,000 new police officers; reduce NHS waiting lists; and ensuring that more children enter school ready to learn before the age of five, but this is only a passing reference to the goal of highest sustained growth of the G7. Mention was made of the main problem facing Britain, illegal immigration.

A petition calling for a general election has reached almost 3 million signatures in 3 days, the government has agreed to debate whether it has gone back on the promises it made before the last elections on January 6, 2025.

Elon Musk is rumored to have invested $100 million in the British Reform Party to make Nigel Farage prime minister, which appears to be mischievous fun. However, at present, a poll by Freshwater Strategy shows that Trump and Musk are more popular in the UK than Prime Minister Starmer.