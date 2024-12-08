Is 2025 the year this will become reality?





A little over a month ago, voters across the country went to the polls or mailed in their ballots to determine which presidential candidate would lead our country for the next four years. Just hours after the last polls closed, the Associated Press called the 2024 election in favor of former President Donald Trump.

In addition to Trump becoming the new president-elect, the Republicans picked up enough seats to flip the Senate in their favor, while maintaining a slim majority in the House of Representatives. In other words, Republicans have a unified government for the first time since Donald Trump took office in January 2017.

While there are a number of issues that Trump and the next Congress will need to address once in office, perhaps none are more pressing than the deteriorating financial foundation of Social Security.

Former President and now President-elect Donald Trump signing documents in the Oval Office. Image Source: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead.

Social Security faces a $23.2 trillion (and growing) long-term funding gap

Since the first retirement benefit check was mailed in January 1940, the Social Security Board of Trustees has issued an annual report examining the current financial health of the program, as well as an estimate of its solvency at long term (i.e., 75 years following the publication of a report).

Over the past 40 years, the trustees' report has warned that Social Security's long-term revenue collection would be insufficient to cover its expenses, which include benefit payments and, to a much lesser extent, associated administrative expenses to overseeing the program. The long-term funding gap for Social Security has been growing for decades and currently stands at approximately $23.2 trillion.

Worse still, the Old Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund (AVS), which distributes monthly benefits to retired workers and survivors, is expected to exhaust its asset reserves by 2033.

To be clear, this does not mean that Social Security is insolvent or at risk of bankruptcy. More than 91% of the revenue collected by Social Security comes from the 12.4% payroll tax on earned income – wages and salaries, but not investment income. As long as that money is flowing in and workers are paying taxes on their wages, there will always be money to go to eligible recipients.

But what is at stake is the ability to maintain the current payment schedule, including cost of living adjustments (COLAs). Without reforms, drastic reductions in benefits, of up to 21%, could prove necessary if the AVS exhausts its asset reserves in nine years.

While people on social media are often quick to wrongly blame “theft from Congress” or “undocumented immigrants” for the cracks in Social Security's financial foundation, much of the blame lies in ongoing demographic changes, including:

Baby boomers are leaving the labor market and increasing the worker/beneficiary ratio

Beneficiaries are living much longer than when the first retiree check was mailed in 1940

Growing income inequality, which has allowed more income to escape payroll taxes

A historically low birth rate in the United States, which could further slow down the worker/beneficiary ratio

A 58% drop in legal net migration to the United States since 1998

Donald Trump has a plan to change Social Security

While on the campaign trail ahead of his election as president for a second nonconsecutive term, Trump pledged to protect Social Security, something all candidates do.

However, in late July, Trump provided details on how he would consider changing Social Security once in office. On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said: “Seniors shouldn't pay Social Security taxes. » In short, he wants to eliminate taxation of Social Security benefits.

In 1983, with Social Security's asset reserves nearly depleted, Congress voted and President Ronald Reagan signed the Social Security Amendments of 1983. It was the latest major bipartisan overhaul of America's main retirement program. He gradually increased payroll taxes and the full retirement age for workers, and introduced taxation of benefits.

Starting in 1984, up to 50% of benefits could be taxed at the federal rate if provisional income (adjusted gross income + non-taxable interest + half of benefits) exceeded $25,000 for a single filer or $32,000 for a couple jointly declaring. In 1993, under the Clinton administration, a second tax tier was added, exposing up to 85% of the benefits to federal tax if provisional income exceeded $34,000 for a single filer and $44,000 for a couple filing jointly.

What makes this tax so hated by seniors is that it has never been adjusted for inflation. When it was introduced four decades ago, it was applicable to about 1 in 10 households. But as COLAs have increased Social Security checks over time, an ever-increasing percentage of seniors are subject to the taxation of benefits.

Trump's thesis is that ending the taxation of Social Security benefits would put more money back in the pockets of seniors who have struggled to counter the effects of inflation. The purchasing power of a Social Security dollar has declined by 20 percent since 2010, according to the nonpartisan senior advocacy group The Senior Citizens League.

With Republicans controlling Congress and President-elect Trump proposing a change that seniors would overwhelmingly support, the question must be asked: Can this change become a reality in 2025?

Image source: Getty Images.

Trump's efforts to change Social Security will face two (probably) insurmountable headwinds

While public opinion is undeniably in favor of moving away from taxing welfare benefits, there are two major obstacles to Trump changing the Social Security law.

The first question the former president will have to overcome is justifying the elimination of one of the three sources of Social Security revenue. As noted, Social Security generates more than 91% of its revenue through the 12.4% payroll tax. The rest comes from a combination of interest income earned on its asset reserves, as well as the taxation of Social Security benefits.

If taxation of benefits were eliminated, America's main retirement program would lose much future revenue. Estimates from the trustees' latest report show that taxation of benefits will generate a cumulative revenue of $943.9 billion from 2024 to 2033. If this revenue source is eliminated, it would accelerate the time to exhaustion date of AVS asset reserves and could exacerbate the scale of benefits. reductions needed to maintain payments over the next 75 years.

To be frank, what's popular doesn't always make financial sense. Although benefit taxation is widely disliked by recipients, there is no financial incentive for lawmakers to get rid of it, or even adjust it for inflation, given the growing welfare bond deficit. long-term financing of social security.

The second hurdle that Trump likely won't be able to overcome is the 60 votes required in the upper house of Congress to change the Social Security law.

The last time either party held a supermajority (60 or more) in the Senate was 1979. This means that any amendments to America's main retirement program will require bipartisan support. Even if all Republicans in the Upper House agreed with Trump's 2025 plan, seven Democrats would also have to support the proposal, which seems highly unlikely.

Although a unified Republican government could pave the way for personal and corporate income tax reforms, the taxation of Social Security benefits is almost certainly here to stay, and no changes are expected in 2025.

