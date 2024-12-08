Making it easier for the enemies of the Americas to kill each other in Syria

President-elect Donald Trump wants nothing to do with Syria. On December 7, 2024, he wrote that THE UNITED STATES SHOULD NOT DO ANYTHING TO DO WITH THIS. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET HIM PLAY. DON’T GET INVOLVED! (its capital letters).

I don't agree. In fact, the U.S. government should help Bashar al-Assad, a brutal, totalitarian dictator, stay in power. This unfortunate example of counterintuitiveness Realpolitics follows the situation in Syria.

Simply put, when both sides of a conflict are loathsome, Americans must put aside their instinctive and usually welcome feelings of short-term humanism and instead think strategically. Which outcome, they should ask, will cause the least long-term harm to civilians and American interests?

As I wrote about Syria in 2013The forces of evil pose less danger to us when they wage war. This (1) keeps them locally focused and (2) prevents either from emerging victorious (and thus posing even greater danger).

In the prototypical example, the Roosevelt administration rightly aided Stalin against Hitler. He did this not out of sympathy for the Soviet Union, but out of fear of its downfall, thereby increasing the power of Nazi Germany. It is better for them to confront each other on the Eastern Front than to attack each other on a global scale. In the same spirit, the Reagan administration supported Iraq against Iran.

The same logic applies here. As Michael Rubin noted in the MEF observerThe choice that policymakers must make is not that of a strong Assad against a democratic and pluralist opposition, or of a strong Assad against a weak Islamist regime; rather, it is a weak Assad installed in Damascus or in Alawite strongholds along the Mediterranean coast, against an increasingly strong radical Sunni regime with the worldview of Hamas, if not the Islamic State, but with the full and open support of Turkey.

If insurgent forces reach Damascus victoriously, a Trkiye-backed branch of al-Qaeda, called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), would almost certainly dominate the new government. This would strengthen the prestige and power of Trkiyes strongman Recep Tayyip Erdoan. This would strengthen the Islamist movement, otherwise in difficulty. It would also revitalize the northern front against Israel.

In short, it would be a disaster.

This policy also makes sense from a long-term humanitarian perspective.

It would be far better for the insurgents to engage in a prolonged struggle against a defensive Assad. Consider the advantages: Trkiye on one side and all of Hezbollah, Iran and Russia on the other would be fighting against each other instead of the United States and its allies. All resources devoted to Syria diminish Vladimir Putin's forces in Ukraine. Likewise, resources devoted to Syria diminish Ali Khameneis' ability to threaten Israel. An already emasculated Hezbollah has more difficulty rebuilding itself. HTS remains out of power.

Yes, this prolongs the Syrian civil war, now reaching the end of its fourteenth year, with all the atrocities that come with it. But the people of the Middle East will suffer more, over time, if a new flamboyant and bellicose HTS regime comes to power in Damascus.

Supporting Assad means taking several potential steps: Pressuring Trkiye to suspend aid to HTS. Calling on Israel not to respond calls from Syrian insurgents for help. Let Iran's aid reach Syria. Offer Putin a deal that would allow Russia to move forces into Syria if he abandons his designated forward positions in Ukraine.

Syria's civil war has ensnared many of America's worst enemies. Let's help them continue to kill each other.