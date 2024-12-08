Texas wants to become a key part of Trump's immigration plans





For four years, Texas has established itself as an adversary of the White House on immigration.

Under Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, the state expanded its enforcement power to the U.S.-Mexico border, added miles of barbed wire barriers to deter crossings and bused more of 100,000 migrants to sanctuary cities in Democratic states, all in defiance of the Biden administration.

But as President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House next month, touting his plans to carry out the largest immigrant deportation in U.S. history, Texas is preparing to take on a new role in Washington : that of ally.

The state has already proposed a 1,402-acre ranch on the Rio Grande as a potential site for detention centers, and it's ready to share its playbook for prevailing in the face of immigration policy changes, such as its executive order requiring that hospitals inquire about patients. immigration status and a measure that would allow police officers to arrest migrants and give state judges the power to order deportations.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham announced an initiative last week to identify land within the agency's 13 million acres that the Trump administration could use for eviction operations, including including the recently acquired ranch along the Rio Grande.

We're actively looking at properties we own across the state and seeing if it works for the Trump administration, Buckingham told NBC News. We have identified several properties in the El Paso area that we believe are also a good natural fit, as well as in some urban areas.

Buckingham also said Texas would seek to help guide the new administration's policies on border security.

We've found many ingenious ways to crack down on these criminals, and we're happy to help anyone looking for tips or policies that seem helpful, she said.

New “Border Czar” and former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan visits Camp Eagle in Texas on November 26. Scott Stephen Ball for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Trump administration is listening.

You can't have strong national security without border security, Tom Homan, Trump's former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and new “border czar,” said at an event with Abbott the last week. There is unprecedented success in Texas. This is the model we can adopt across the country.

Abbott, at the same event, said his state was going to do more and faster than anything that has ever been done to, first, regain control of our border, restore order to our communities, and also identify, locate and deport criminals into the United States of America who have crossed the border.

Texas has become a key ally of the new Trump administration after years of contesting and undermining President Joe Biden's immigration efforts.

Texas is a natural leader because of all it has accomplished over the past four years with little public or political resistance, said Andrea Flores, vice president of immigration policy and campaigns at FWD. us, which describes itself as a bipartisan organization that advocates for immigration. reform.

One of the most visible forms of opposition has been the busing of more than 100,000 migrants from the border to sanctuary cities like New York, Chicago and Denver, a move that has overwhelmed these Democratic communities, put at risk strained their resources and led to growing anti-immigration sentiment around the country. country that infiltrated the presidential campaign.

That strategy led to a governor intentionally wreaking havoc against other states without anyone intervening to try to stop him, said Flores, an immigration policy adviser to the Biden and Obama administrations who has criticized the lack of federal intervention. The crisis of cities has overshadowed the crisis of borders, leading to enormous backlash.

Other Texas efforts under Biden could serve as a model for what will happen under Trump, some experts said.

To the extent that there is coordination, or even cooperation, between the federal government and a state like Texas, it's possible that the limits could go beyond limits, said Rick Su, a law professor at the University of North Carolina . This may be the missing piece in what I think, at least for the Trump administration, of what it intends to do.

In 2021, Abbott declared a border disaster, opening the door to launch his Operation Lone Star to pay for busing and provide $11 billion to deploy thousands of members of the Texas National Guard and Department of Defense. Texas Public Safety at the southern border and create new barriers, including 100 miles of barbed wire and buoys in the Rio Grande.

Earlier this year, Abbott signed an executive order requiring hospitals to inquire about the immigration status of their patients and track the amount of costs associated with treating undocumented immigrants.

It took four years to advance a program and it's very likely that several states will do the same under the Trump administration, Flores said. Texas gave us a glimpse of what was to come.

The state also passed a law that challenges federal immigration authority and is arguably one of the most unprecedented modern immigration laws, Su said. The law, known as SB 4, would allow police officers to arrest migrants and impose criminal penalties. It would also allow state judges to order the deportation of people to Mexico. Implementation of the measures was suspended while it was challenged in court.

But legal experts, including Su, are watching to see if the Trump Justice Department backs down on this and other legal challenges to Texas immigration policies undertaken by the Biden administration.

In some ways, this is just the beginning, Su said.

