Citizens are a real force behind the march towards Viksit Bharat 2047: PM Modi | Morung Express
Ahmedabad, December 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged citizens to become the force behind the country's march towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 and announced that next month, a Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue would be held to give young people a platform for the exchange of ideas.
Deliver a virtual speech at the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav, a grand celebration marking 50 years of selfless service of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) Sanstha Volunteers, Prime Minister Modi said citizens were participating in nation building movements in areas like Swachh Bharat mission, natural agricultural mission, environmental awareness, girl child education or tribal welfare.
I want all BAPS volunteers gathered here to fulfill a commitment every year, such as dedicating a year to chemical-free agriculture, celebrating unity in diversity, fighting the drug menace and rejuvenating rivers, he said. -he declared.
He said that the Ek ped maa ke naam movement is also famous across the world and promoting sustainable living will further contribute to the march of nations towards development.
PM Modi also praised the volunteers for their selfless services during the Bhuj earthquake, Kerala floods, Uttarakhand landslides and Covid crisis.
He also shared the story of the service rendered by BAPS volunteers during the war in Ukraine. When Indians were fleeing Ukraine to Poland during the war, I spoke to an official and your volunteers from all over Europe came forward to help their countrymen.
Today, BAPS volunteers are changing the lives of millions of people around the world and empowering the last man in line, he said.
He thanked BAPS for strengthening India's goodwill across the world. Across 28 countries, BAPS's 1,000 temples and 21,000 spiritual centers promote the country's culture, he said.
In Abu Dhabi, a BAPS temple was opened recently and the world got a glimpse of India's cultural diversity and humanitarian ethos, he said.
Bhagwan Swaminarayan's teachings were being spread across the world with his blessings by his volunteers, he said.
Swamiji's life mission can be summed up in one couplet: Nadiya na piye kabhi apna jal, Vriksha na khaye kabhi apna phal; He who gives his body to his man, his riches to his heart, is the true human being, the God of this earth (The river never drinks its own water, the tree never consumes its own fruit; he who gives all to others are the true God on earth), Prime Minister Modi said.
Recalling his association with BAPS, Prime Minister Modi said he still remembers the day when Swamiji had come to bless everyone when the Narmada water reached the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad.
The Saturday event was organized at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium, to mark the selfless service and dedication of over one lakh volunteers.
The occasion began with a tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj on his birth anniversary, celebrating his pioneering efforts to foster a global community of selfless volunteers.
The event was officiated by BAPS spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
The year-long Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav celebrations began on January 28, 2024 and concluded with the grand finale celebrations on Saturday in Ahmedabad.
Volunteers from various parts of India and around the world, including the UK, Europe, USA, Australia and the Middle East, came together to witness this historic event.
It was for the first time that the celebration honored over 100,000 volunteers from India and abroad through captivating performances, narrations and retrospective videos showcasing their extraordinary contributions and sacrifices for the welfare of countless people . Blessings from senior swamis and Mahant Swami Maharaj and speeches from guests on stage enlightened and inspired everyone.
The Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav (1972-2022) celebrates and honors 50 years of selfless and dedicated social and spiritual service by thousands of BAPS karyakars (volunteers), including young people and the elderly. Although satsang activities for children, adolescents, youth and adults were initiated by Yogiji Maharaj in the early 1950s, a formal organizational structure was first established in 1972 under the leadership and with the blessing of Pramukh Swami Maharaj.
