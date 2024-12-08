Prabowo will have more character if he leaves Jokowi





It is appreciated, because Jokowi has been in charge for 10 years, of course he has done great service to this country. This service should not simply be forgotten.

Jokowi must also be evaluated. Because there are many controversial policies that often create prolonged unrest. PIK 2 and IKN were part of the controversy.







This could be important for the next president to correct what was wrong with previous policy.

Should Jokowi be legally evaluated? Many activists have made demands on this subject. It is up to the Corruption Eradication Commission, the police and the prosecution to investigate whether there are at least two pieces of preliminary evidence.

So far, all Indonesian presidents are above the law. Not like the heads of state of Malaysia, Thailand or Vietnam. Will legal institutions respond to public demands that Jokowi and his family face justice? This article does not address this issue.

This article focuses on highlighting Jokowi's involvement in the Prabowo government. Stop! Just as an advisor, fine. Jokowi, with his experience leading Indonesia for 10 years, will make a lot of sense if he becomes the father of the nation.

Elders worthy of being consulted by the next president. Whoever the president is. Not only Jokowi, but also Megawati and SBY. They are the fathers and mothers of the nation. It is appropriate to act like a statesman.

But they are the ones who run the party. They take care of their children. This is where the problem of national integrity often arises. Dynastic lust often destroys democratic principles. Whenever there is a loophole, the rule of law is compromised and often sacrificed in the name of children. This is what makes it difficult for this nation to move towards maturity.

The 5th, 6th and 7th presidents must be present as advisors to the current president. Counseling is different from intervention. Tip just to give an overview. Whether intervention is involved in execution. This latter situation should not occur.

Politics is politics. He has his own standard. The policy adheres to the principle: “he who is strong is in control”. If Prabowo still depends on Jokowi and Jokowi still intervenes, then this is a sign that Jokowi still has power.

When will Jokowi lose his power of influence? When Jokowi was no longer involved in Prabowo's government policy.

Prabowo must be independent. He is a president who takes full responsibility for building a better Indonesia in the future. Not Indonesia with Jokowi's face. But Indonesia has Prabowo's face.

Prabowo must have character. Be yourself while leading this country. No intervention!

You are a general. Great general. It's time for you to show your prowess as president. People expect a lot from you. For leaders of character.

The author is a political observer and national observer.