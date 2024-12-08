Trump names China hawk David Perdue as ambassador





President-elect Donald Trump has named former Georgia senator David Perdue as ambassador to China, a key role in how the United States deals with one of its biggest global rivals.

Perdue, who was called “anti-China” by a Chinese think tank while in Congress, has advocated for a stronger U.S. Navy, in part because of China's efforts to increase its military strength.

He is the latest China “hawk” tapped for foreign policy during Trump's next term, as the world wonders whether the new president will start a trade war with the country.

Earlier this week, Trump said Peter Navarro — who supports high tariffs and a hard line on China — would return to the White House as an adviser on trade and manufacturing.

Both men Trump picked for foreign policy cabinet posts — Sen. Marco Rubio for secretary of state and Fox News weekend host Pete Hegseth for defense secretary — are also critics of China, alongside Michael Waltz, who should become national security advisor.

In announcing his choice, Trump said Perdue would play an “instrumental” role in maintaining peace and a “productive working relationship” with China.

The president-elect has pledged to impose tough tariffs on products entering the United States from Canada, Mexico and China in his first days back in office.

A huge trade imbalance between the two countries has persisted for decades. The United States imported more than $420 billion worth of goods from China in 2023 and exported less than $150 billion, according to federal data.

The Chinese Embassy in the United States recently warned that both countries would suffer the consequences of a trade war.

“Economic and trade cooperation between China and the United States is mutually beneficial in nature,” Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu told X earlier this week. “No, we will not win a trade war or a tariff war.”

On Thursday evening – following Perdue's nomination – Mr Liu said China was “ready to engage in dialogue, expand cooperation and manage differences with the new US government to maintain the stability of China-US relations for the benefit of both countries and the United States as a whole.” world as a whole.

If confirmed by the Senate, Perdue will succeed Nicholas Burns, a veteran diplomat, as ambassador to Beijing.

Perdue — who lost his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff in 2020 — ran unsuccessfully to unseat Brian Kemp as the state's governor in 2022.

During his unsuccessful bid for governor, Perdue repeated Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Before getting involved in politics, he was a senior executive at Dollar General, Reebok and other companies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cj0rj0vl4n8o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos