Trump is not back in power but he is already advancing his agenda and negotiating with world leaders





NEW YORK (AP) He makes threats, travels abroad and negotiates with world leaders.

Donald Trump has more than a month and a half left before he is sworn in for a second term. But the Republican president-elect is already moving aggressively, not only to fill his cabinet and define his policy goals, but also to achieve them.

Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico, prompting emergency calls and a visit from the Canadian prime minister that resulted in what Trump called commitments to the share of the two American allies on new border security measures.

The new president has warned that there will be ALL HELL TO PAY if Hamas does not release the hostages held in Gaza before his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

And this weekend, Trump returned to the world stage, joining a host of other foreign leaders for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, five years after it was gutted by fire. There he was greeted like a seated dignitary, with a prime seat alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

Absent in Paris: President Joe Biden's lame duck, who largely disappeared from the headlines except when he pardoned his son Hunter, who faced conviction for gun crimes and tax evasion. First lady Jill Biden attended in his place.

I think you've seen more happen in the last two weeks than you have in the last four years. And we weren't even there yet, Trump said in an over-the-top boast at an awards ceremony Thursday night.

However, for all of Trump's bold talk, it's unclear how much of his efforts will bear fruit.

Breaking precedent

Pre-inauguration threats and deal-making are highly unusual, like much of what Trump does, said Julian Zelizer, a political historian at Princeton University.

Transitions are always a bit messy this way. Even though we're talking about one president at a time, he said, the reality is one president more. And this plus can sometimes act with confidence.

Zelizer said this was especially true for Trump, who was previously president and already has relationships with many foreign leaders such as Macron, who invited Trump and Biden to Paris this weekend as part of the Notre Dame celebrations .

Right now, he's kind of governing even though he's not president yet. He holds these public meetings with foreign leaders, which are not just presentations. He sets policy and negotiates things ranging from drug trafficking to tariffs, Zelizer said.

Meetings of foreign leaders

Trump had already met with several foreign leaders before this weekend trip. He received Argentine President Javier Milei in Florida, at his Mar-a-Lago club, in November. After the tariff threat, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago for a three-hour dinner meeting. Canadian officials later said the country was ready to make new investments in border security, with plans for more helicopters, drones and law enforcement officers.

Trump's new aides also met with their future foreign counterparts.

Several members of Trump's team, including new national security adviser Mike Waltz, met with Andriy Yermak, one of Zelensky's top aides, in Washington on Wednesday as Ukraine seeks support for its ongoing efforts to defend against Russian invasion, according to a person familiar with the meeting. Yermak also met with Trump officials in Florida, he wrote on X.

This comes after Trump's new Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff visited Qatar and Israel for high-level discussions on a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza, according to a U.S. official familiar with those efforts, during a meeting with the prime ministers of both countries. country. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

One president, two votes

There is no prohibition on new officials or candidates meeting with foreign officials, and it is common and acceptable for them to do so, unless these meetings are designed to overturn or impact current U.S. policy .

Trump aides would be particularly aware of potential conflicts given their experience in 2016, when interactions between Trump allies and Russian officials came under scrutiny. This included a phone call in which Trump's new national security adviser, Michael Flynn, discussed new sanctions with Russia's ambassador to the United States, suggesting things would improve after Trump becomes president . Flynn was later accused of lying to the FBI about the conversation.

Trump's new press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said all transition officials followed applicable laws in their interactions with foreign nationals.

She added: World leaders recognize that President Trump is returning to power and will lead forcefully to once again put the best interests of the United States of America first. This is why many foreign leaders and officials have contacted President Trump and his new team to correspond.

However, such efforts can lead to complications.

If, for example, Biden is having productive conversations about a thorny foreign policy issue and Trump intervenes, that could make it more difficult for Biden because people hear two different voices that may be in conflict, Zelizer said.

Leaders like Russia's Vladimir Putin and Netanyahu may also expect a new, more supportive administration and wait out Biden, hoping for a better deal.

Coordination between incoming and outgoing administrations

Although there is no requirement for a new administration to coordinate calls and meetings with foreign officials with the State Department or National Security Council, it has long been considered standard practice.

This is partly because transition teams, particularly early in their activities, do not always have the most up-to-date information on the state of relations with foreign countries and may not have the resources, including interpretation and logistical capacity, necessary to manage such meetings. effectively.

It's unclear what the State Department's level of involvement is, but the Biden and Trump teams say they have discussed, particularly on the Middle East, with the incoming and outgoing administrations agreeing to work together to free the hostages still detained in Gaza. according to a U.S. official, who was not authorized to comment publicly on the sensitive talks and spoke on condition of anonymity.

That includes conversations between Witkoff and Biden's foreign policy team as well as Waltz and Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

Last month, Biden administration officials said they had kept Trump's team closely briefed on efforts to broker a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah on the Israel-Lebanon border.

I just want to be clear to all of our adversaries: They cannot pit the new Trump administration against the Biden administration. I talk to people about Biden regularly. And so, this is not a moment of opportunity or corner for them, Waltz said Friday in an interview with Fox Business.

Sullivan echoed those comments Saturday at the Ronald Reagan National Defense Forum.

It was professional. This was important. And frankly, it's been a good thing, he said of their coordination on national security issues. Obviously, we don't agree on every issue, and that's no secret, he continued. But he added that both teams believe it is our duty, on behalf of the American people, to ensure a smooth transition, especially given the severity of issues such as the war in Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle -East and the threats from China.

The nature of the world we find ourselves in today only increases our responsibility to engage, to speak regularly, to meet regularly, to be transparent, to share and to ensure an effective transition, he said. he declared.

Give yourself credit already

Trump's team, meanwhile, is already claiming credit for everything from gains in the stock markets and cryptocurrencies to Walmart's decision to roll back diversity, equity and inclusion policies that Trump opposes.

Promises kept and President Trump hasn't even been inaugurated yet, read a press release that claimed, in part, that Canada and Mexico have already committed to immediate action to help stem the flow of illegal immigration , human trafficking and deadly drugs entering the United States. .

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum did not say Trump misinterpreted their call in late November. But she said Friday that Trump has his own way of communicating, like when we had a phone call and he wrote that we were going to close the border. This was never brought up during the phone call.

Earlier this week, Mexico made what it claims was the largest seizure of fentanyl pills ever. Seizures over the summer had been just 50 grams per week, and after Trump's call, they seized more than a ton.

Biden also attempted to take credit for the seizure in a statement Friday evening.

___ Associated Press writers Matthew Lee, Aamer Madhani, Colleen Long and Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington and Mark Stevenson in Mexico contributed to this report.

