Russia, Iran and Turkey agree to encourage dialogue between Syrian government and rebels





Russia, Iran and Turkey have agreed to urge the Syrian government and opposition forces to hold negotiations as fighting between the two sides has intensified in recent weeks. The agreement was reached on Saturday during a meeting of foreign ministers of the three countries in Doha, the Qatari capital. Russia and Iran have supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey has supported some anti-government forces. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters after the meeting that “all participants agreed that the conflicts must stop immediately.” He added that it is very important to “launch a political dialogue between the Syrian government and legitimate opposition groups.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the main task now around Syria was to “end the fighting”. He also said Russia would oppose activists' attempts to change the situation and support “the legitimate Syrian authorities.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech on Saturday that “Turkey is on the right side of history.” Erdogan also said: “We want to see a Syria where distinct identities coexist peacefully side by side. ” He added: “We hope to see such a Syria in the very near future.” Opposition forces have made major advances in recent weeks, taking advantage of conflicts in Lebanon and Ukraine. On Saturday, rebels claimed to have advanced to within 20 kilometers of the southern gate of the capital, Damascus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20241208_05/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos