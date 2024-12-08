About 14,000 young Americans visit China in first year of exchange initiative (Chinese envoy) – World





Muscatine students learn how to make dumplings in Beijing during their 10-day trip to China in January. [Photo/CHINA DAILY]

WASHINGTON – Over the past year, approximately 14,000 young Americans have visited China for exchanges and studies since China announced its commitment to invite 50,000 young Americans to visit over the past year. next five years, said Chinese Ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng. Friday. “In November last year, President Xi Jinping announced in San Francisco that China was ready to invite 50,000 young Americans to China for exchange and study programs over the next five years. To implement this initiative, China established a YES program — the Youth Envoy Fellowship. Over the past year, President Xi has invited American youth to visit China several times, which was warmly welcomed here United States,” Xie said at an event promoting Chinese-American youth exchanges held at the Chinese Embassy. in the United States. The initiative “provided an effective platform that brings our young people together, opened an important window for a better understanding of China, and ushered in a new chapter of friendship between the Chinese and American people,” he said. added. Even though these people-to-people exchanges have faced difficulties in recent years, good news continues to come through joint efforts, the ambassador said. Xie said what has been accomplished over the past year is far from enough and much more needs to be done “to continue to eliminate disruptions, not to be intimidated by the deterrent effect, s oppose any backward steps and move forward hand in hand, to build more bridges for people-to-people exchanges and give constant impetus to Sino-US relations. » The ambassador encouraged young people from both countries to take up the baton of history and shoulder the responsibility of fostering a stable, strong and lasting China-US relationship. Friday's event brought together more than 300 guests, including representatives of teachers and students who visited China during the year, as well as Chinese and American friends from all walks of life. Two roundtable discussions were held at the event, during which the panelists expressed their best wishes for youth exchanges between China and the United States, as well as their expectations for continued educational exchanges and cooperation which will benefit both countries and the world.

