Politics
Pope Francis elevates Indian priest to cardinal, PM Modi says it's a 'matter of immense pride'
Last update:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other senior leaders and church leaders across India welcomed the announcement with joy and pride.
At a major consistory held at the Vatican on Saturday, Indian priest George Jacob Koovakad, 51, was elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis.
The ceremony, held in the famous St. Peter's Basilica and attended by clergy and dignitaries from around the world, saw the enthronement of 21 new cardinals from various countries.
The ceremony began at 8:30 p.m. (IST) with a procession with 21 designated cardinals to the altar of St. Peter's Basilica. Later, the Pope addressed the gathering and presented the ceremonial cap and ring to the designated cardinal, followed by a certificate accompanied by prayers.
Hailing from Changanassery Archdiocese in Kerala, Koovakad's appointment brings the total number of Indian cardinals to six, strengthening the country's representation in the Vatican.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other senior leaders and church leaders across India welcomed the announcement with joy and pride.
It is a matter of immense pride for India that Archbishop George Koovakad is created a cardinal by His Holiness Pope Francis,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X on Saturday.
He said the Indian government had sent a delegation led by Union Minister George Kurian to attend this ceremony.
Before the ceremony, the Indian delegation also visited Pope Francis, their message read.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his message, extended his greetings to the new cardinal, saying that the elevation of priest George Koovakad is a recognition for the Christian community in India and Kerala and particularly for the Syro Malabar Church.
Devotees from Kerala and across the world have expressed pride over the elevation of one of their own priests.
Cardinal George Alencherry, former major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, expressed joy at the elevation of another Indian to the cardinalate.
He is a person who has rendered commendable services to the Church,” he said, adding that it is a proud moment for the Catholic Church, Kerala and India.
Cardinal Baselios Cleemis stressed that this decision to directly elevate a priest is a special recognition.
The priests of Changanassery hailed this as a proud moment for the Indian Church. Many believers from his hometown traveled to the Vatican to witness this momentous event.
Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam hailed the moment as a great recognition for believers.
In Changanassery, parishioners and well-wishers celebrated the historic event with special prayers and thanksgiving services.
The Indian delegation led by Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian, comprising former Union Ministers of State Kodikkunnil Suresh, former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MP of Rajya Sabha Satnam Singh Sandhu, BJP leaders Anil Antony, Anoop Antony and Tom Vadakkan were also witnesses. the ordination ceremony.
The episcopal consecration ceremony took place in Changanassery last month as part of his elevation to the rank of cardinal.
Koovakad has been organizing Pope Francis' international trips since 2020.
Previously, Koovakad, who held the title of Monsignor, was declared titular archbishop of Nisibis in Türkiye.
The priest is currently based at the Vatican.
A delegation from the Changanassery Archdiocese, to which he belongs, left for the Vatican on Thursday to attend the ordination ceremony. The delegation was led by Changanassery Archbishop Mar Thomas Tharayil.
Born on August 11, 1973 in Thiruvananthapuram, Koovakad was ordained a priest on July 24, 2004. He then trained for diplomatic service at the prestigious Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.
In 2006, he began his diplomatic career at the Apostolic Nunciature in Algeria.
Over the years, Koovakad has held various important positions, including secretary of the nunciature in South Korea (2009-2012) and Iran (2012-2014).
He then served as advisor to the nunciatures in Costa Rica (2014-2018) and Venezuela (2018-2020).
In 2020, he joined the Secretariat of State of the Holy See, where he assumed responsibility for organizing the pope's global travels, according to the Church.
After the ordination ceremony, the new cardinals will visit the Pope at the Vatican Palace to receive his blessing.
On Sunday, at 1 p.m. (IST), they will join the Pope in celebrating Holy Mass, according to a Church statement.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/world/pope-francis-elevates-indian-priest-as-cardinal-pm-modi-says-matter-of-immense-pride-9148927.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan's sisters, leaders in protest case
- Trump returns to the world stage at the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris
- Expelled from the PDIP, which party is Jokowi anchored to? It's unfortunately…
- Brian Fairlie: New Zealand tennis legend shares memories and regrets
- Rutgers football bowl projections
- Northern California earthquake threatens pupfish habitat in remote Death Valley
- Trump says US should not intervene in Syrian conflict
- PTI leaders surprised by Imran Khan's call for civil disobedience – Pashto News and Current Affairs Channel
- Chinese villages put to Communist Party loyalty test as part of nationwide anti-corruption campaign
- How the United States can maintain its military advantage over China
- Why facial recognition can't identify alleged shooting of health care CEO
- Pope Francis elevates Indian priest to cardinal, PM Modi says it's a 'matter of immense pride'