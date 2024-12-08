Pope Francis elevates Indian priest to cardinal, PM Modi says it's a 'matter of immense pride'

Last update: 08 December 2024, 07:33 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other senior leaders and church leaders across India welcomed the announcement with joy and pride.

Archbishop George Koovakad to be created cardinal by Pope Francis | Image@X

At a major consistory held at the Vatican on Saturday, Indian priest George Jacob Koovakad, 51, was elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis.

The ceremony, held in the famous St. Peter's Basilica and attended by clergy and dignitaries from around the world, saw the enthronement of 21 new cardinals from various countries.

The ceremony began at 8:30 p.m. (IST) with a procession with 21 designated cardinals to the altar of St. Peter's Basilica. Later, the Pope addressed the gathering and presented the ceremonial cap and ring to the designated cardinal, followed by a certificate accompanied by prayers.

Hailing from Changanassery Archdiocese in Kerala, Koovakad's appointment brings the total number of Indian cardinals to six, strengthening the country's representation in the Vatican.

It is a matter of immense pride for India that Archbishop George Koovakad is created a cardinal by His Holiness Pope Francis,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X on Saturday.

He said the Indian government had sent a delegation led by Union Minister George Kurian to attend this ceremony.

Before the ceremony, the Indian delegation also visited Pope Francis, their message read.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his message, extended his greetings to the new cardinal, saying that the elevation of priest George Koovakad is a recognition for the Christian community in India and Kerala and particularly for the Syro Malabar Church.

Devotees from Kerala and across the world have expressed pride over the elevation of one of their own priests.

Cardinal George Alencherry, former major archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, expressed joy at the elevation of another Indian to the cardinalate.

He is a person who has rendered commendable services to the Church,” he said, adding that it is a proud moment for the Catholic Church, Kerala and India.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis stressed that this decision to directly elevate a priest is a special recognition.

The priests of Changanassery hailed this as a proud moment for the Indian Church. Many believers from his hometown traveled to the Vatican to witness this momentous event.

Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam hailed the moment as a great recognition for believers.

In Changanassery, parishioners and well-wishers celebrated the historic event with special prayers and thanksgiving services.

The Indian delegation led by Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian, comprising former Union Ministers of State Kodikkunnil Suresh, former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MP of Rajya Sabha Satnam Singh Sandhu, BJP leaders Anil Antony, Anoop Antony and Tom Vadakkan were also witnesses. the ordination ceremony.

The episcopal consecration ceremony took place in Changanassery last month as part of his elevation to the rank of cardinal.

Koovakad has been organizing Pope Francis' international trips since 2020.

Previously, Koovakad, who held the title of Monsignor, was declared titular archbishop of Nisibis in Türkiye.

The priest is currently based at the Vatican.

A delegation from the Changanassery Archdiocese, to which he belongs, left for the Vatican on Thursday to attend the ordination ceremony. The delegation was led by Changanassery Archbishop Mar Thomas Tharayil.

Born on August 11, 1973 in Thiruvananthapuram, Koovakad was ordained a priest on July 24, 2004. He then trained for diplomatic service at the prestigious Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.

In 2006, he began his diplomatic career at the Apostolic Nunciature in Algeria.

Over the years, Koovakad has held various important positions, including secretary of the nunciature in South Korea (2009-2012) and Iran (2012-2014).

He then served as advisor to the nunciatures in Costa Rica (2014-2018) and Venezuela (2018-2020).

In 2020, he joined the Secretariat of State of the Holy See, where he assumed responsibility for organizing the pope's global travels, according to the Church.

After the ordination ceremony, the new cardinals will visit the Pope at the Vatican Palace to receive his blessing.

On Sunday, at 1 p.m. (IST), they will join the Pope in celebrating Holy Mass, according to a Church statement.

