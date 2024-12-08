Expelled from the PDIP, which party is Jokowi anchored to? It's unfortunately…











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – PDIP Secretary General (Sekjen) Hasto Kristianto emphasized that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his family are no longer part of PDIP. The question will of course be which party will Jokowi join? President and Chairman of the Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto also responded if, for example, Jokowi joined the Gerindra Party. He said he was open if the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), wanted to join his party. Executive Director of Indonesian Political Parameters (PPI) Adi Prayitno expressed his analysis regarding a number of parties whose doors are open to Jokowi. “If we are honest, of course Gerindra is very tempting for Jokowi because the party that won the presidential election has extraordinary political power. Naturally, every politician in this country is salivating at the idea of ​​joining the party in power,” Adi Prayitno told reporters. , citing Detikcom, Sunday (8/12/2024). Adi added that in this context, Jokowi was very rational towards Gerindra. At least Jokowi has long-term political support, especially to protect himself against attacks from PDIP and critical groups. However, according to Adi, what is important to note is that if he joins Gerindra, Jokowi cannot hope to become a star and kingmaker. Because there already exists a Prabowo cipher. “Because the creator of stars and kings is only Prabowo Subianto. No one else,” he said. Adi believes that Jokowi still wants to appear and be a political determinant in the future. Particularly regarding Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka in the 2029 presidential election. “Meanwhile, Jokowi tends to still want to be seen as a star and kingmaker in the future, especially in supporting Gibran. This is Jokowi's dilemma if he goes to Gerindra,” he said. The other parties open to Jokowi are the Golkar Party and the PAN. Choosing another party, according to Adi, could give Jokowi a decisive political position in shaping the direction of the decision. “Golkar and PAN seem interested. But again, there is no guarantee that if Jokowi joins these two parties, he will become kingmaker. But at least in Golkar and PAN, Jokowi has a strong political agreement to become kingmaker because Gibran is vice president, which means that “even those who accept Jokowi can be sure of having a politically prestigious vice president,” he added. Prabowo was previously asked whether the meeting with Jokowi also discussed joining the Gerinda Party. Prabowo said his party was open if Jokowi wanted to join, but he would not force him. “Oh, if Gerindra is open, but of course we cannot force him to join,” replied Prabowo at his residence, Jalan Kertanegara 4. South Jakarta, Friday (6/11). (pgr/pgr) Watch the video below: Jokowi visits Prabowo in Kertanegara: response and missed visit



Next article



Jokowi congratulates the new Dutch Prime Minister, here is his message!











Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20241208100804-4-594227/dikeluarkan-dari-pdip-ke-partai-mana-jokowi-berlabuh-ini-alasisnya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos