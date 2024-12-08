Trump returns to the world stage at the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris





United States President-elect Donald Trump smiles at the crowd during the 146th General Conference and Exhibition of the National Guard Association of the United States at the Huntington Place Convention Center August 26, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Emily Elconin | Getty Images News | Getty Images

US President-elect Donald Trump returns to the world stage on Saturday to join leaders in the reopening of Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral, still a private citizen but already preparing to confront a host of international crises.

It is Trump's first trip abroad since winning the presidential election a month ago and could provide French President Emmanuel Macron with an opportunity to mediate between Europe's and the unpredictable American politician, a role the French leader has enjoyed in the past.

Trump's plane landed at Paris Orly airport shortly before 0600 GMT on Saturday, French media reported.

The two men are expected to meet on the sidelines of Saturday's visit. Although no agenda for their negotiations has been announced, European leaders fear Trump could withdraw U.S. military aid to Ukraine at a crucial moment in its war to repel Russian invaders.

Macron is a strong supporter of the NATO alliance and Ukraine's fight, while Trump believes that European nations must pay more for their common defense and that a negotiated settlement is necessary to end the war in Ukraine.

“Mr. Macron is repeating his personalized approach that had limited success during Mr. Trump's first term. Macron knows that Mr. Trump greatly appreciates the pomp, circumstance and grandeur of the state and he offers it in abundance ” said Heather Conley. senior advisor to the board of directors of the German Marshall Fund, which promotes U.S.-European ties.

Trump will join dozens of world leaders and foreign dignitaries for the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral, five and a half years after it was gutted by fire.

It was unclear whether Trump would meet with other leaders besides Macron. Trump's transition team did not respond to a request for details.

While Trump is not scheduled to be sworn in as president of the United States until January 20, he has already held discussions with a number of world leaders, and members of his team are trying to keep up to date on a number growing global crises, notably Ukraine and the Middle East.

Trump's national security adviser, Mike Waltz, and Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg met with Ukraine envoy Andriy Yermak in Washington on Wednesday, raising speculation that a meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy could be in sight in Paris.

Trump, a Republican, was in office when Notre Dame burned in 2019. He lost his 2020 reelection bid to Democrat Joe Biden, but on Nov. 5 defeated Kamala Harris, Biden's vice president, for regain the presidency.

“Symbolically, Mr. Trump’s presidency and Notre Dame were restored at approximately the same time. His visit to Paris is also the opening salvo of his return to the world stage, further softening the final days of the Biden administration. » Conley said.

Biden's wife, first lady Jill Biden, will represent the United States at the reopening of Notre Dame.

Trump will generate a lot of buzz around the world alongside other world leaders. He visited France four times while president from 2017 to 2021, including during the D-Day anniversary ceremonies in 2019.

“Trump will be seen around the world in a potentially statesman-like position,” Republican strategist Doug Heye said.

“These are not pictures of him at Mar-a-Lago,” Heye said, referring to the Florida home where Trump has spent most of his time since the election.

“It’s the biggest event in the world and it will be on par with other leaders.”

Observers will be watching how Trump and Macron interact. The two have had ups and downs in their relationship over the years.

Macron invited Trump to the July 14, 2017, military parade in Paris, a spectacle that prompted Trump to hold his own military parade in Washington to mark American Independence Day in 2019. Trump hosted Macron at a dinner State in the White House in 2018, but a year later the two men argued over Macron's comments on the state of NATO.

“Trump’s coming to Paris is a ‘good move’ from Emmanuel Macron,” said Gérard Araud, former French ambassador to Washington. “It is essential to have a direct relationship with the only man who matters in the Trump administration, Trump himself.”

Macron, who has just two years left as president, took a non-confrontational approach to Trump during the latter's first term, hoping that by engaging with him he could extract concessions . But over the years, political decisions on climate, taxes and Iran in particular have caused friction between the two leaders. In the end, the relationship was more strained.

Clashes are very likely to come, fueled by Trump's desire to impose drastic tariffs on Europe and other US trading partners, as well as disagreements over how to handle the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/12/07/trump-returns-to-world-stage-at-notre-dame-reopening-in-paris.html

