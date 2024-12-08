Gerindra ready to challenge Jakarta regional election results in Constitutional Court soon after Jokowi's meeting with Prabowo





President Prabowo Subianto with the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) after a meeting in Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Friday (6/12/2024) evening. Photo/Prabowo Media Team

JAKARTA – Gerindra's Festival is already preparing to take legal action over the results Jakarta World Championships 2024 to the Constitutional Court (MK). This attitude was firmly expressed shortly after the meeting between former President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and President Prabowo Subianto in Kertanegara, Jakarta. is already preparing to take legal action over the resultsto the Constitutional Court (MK). This attitude was firmly expressed shortly after the meeting between former President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and President Prabowo Subianto in Kertanegara, Jakarta. The position of the Jakarta Electoral Chamber was officially communicated at a press conference held by the DPP Gerindra Party of the Greater Indonesia Legal Defense Institute, Saturday (07/12/2024) afternoon. DPP Gerindra Party Secretary General of the Greater Indonesia Legal Defense Institute Munathsir Mustaman said that his party and the winning team of the Jakarta gubernatorial candidate number 1 candidate Ridwan Kamil-Suswono ( RIDO), are currently preparing a trial before the Constitutional Court. “Currently, together with our colleagues, we are coordinating with the RIDO partner team and with other volunteers, we plan to file a petition to challenge the election results in the Constitutional Court,” he said during of a press conference. According to Munatshir, there are two main problems in the 2024 elections, which should be considered an act of fraud. First, form C6, which contains the invitation to vote, was not distributed. Based on the team's internal data, there are 24 C6 forms that are not distributed in Central Jakarta, then 14 in West Jakarta, 40 in North Jakarta, 80 in East Jakarta and 9 south of Jakarta. “The total undistributed C6 in Jakarta is 167 cases. Referring to the decision of the Constitutional Court number 247-01-04-04/PHPU.DPR-DPRD-XXII/2024, undistributed C6 is a PSU object,” he said. The second problem concerns the 80 reports that Bawaslu did not respond to. According to Munatshir, the report was submitted by the Success Team and the general public. “However, so far progress is unclear. We have not received any updates from Bawaslu regarding the approximately 80 public reports we submitted or the volunteers who were submitted to DKI Bawaslu,” he continued. Shortly after Jokowi met Prabowo Gerindra's decision to prepare to file a lawsuit against the results of the Jakarta regional elections at the Constitutional Court was announced after former President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited President Prabowo Subianto's residence on Jalan Kertanegara Number 4, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Friday (6/12/2024) evening. At a press conference after the meeting, Prabowo admitted to inviting Jokowi to dinner at his Kertanegara residence. “So I heard that Pak Jokowi was in Jakarta and I invited him to dinner (dinner),” Prabowo told reporters in Kertanegara, Kabayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Friday evening (06/12/2024) . The dinner invitation, Prabowo said, was to repay Jokowi's kindness in inviting the Gerindra Party General Chairman to dinner in Solo some time ago. “I was at his house in Solo and now I invite him to Kertanegara,” Prabowo said. Prabowo was seen accompanied by his son, Ragowo Hediprasetyo Djojohadikusumo or Didit Prabowo and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya. (And)

