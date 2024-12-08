Politics
Turkey's Syrian mission – OpEd – Eurasia Review
Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoan must be delighted by what is happening in Syria, although this feeling will necessarily be tempered by the rapidly changing circumstances. Iran's Shiite proxies have been weakened by Israel's incessant attacks and bombings. Russia's eyes and resources are focused on the war in Ukraine. With reports that Syrian rebel groups are now fighting on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, Assad's regime appears fragile, with its leader in hiding or evacuated.
In the mix of jihadists, nationalists and ordinary mercenaries, the turkey hand looms large. Its intervention in the Syrian conflict was motivated by two main objectives: to contain or even eliminate Kurdish militants from northern Syria, considered indistinguishable from their PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party) counterparts in Turkey itself, and to create conditions of stability or security zones that would allow the return of Syrian refugees when possible.
Since August 2016, Turkey has carried out three incursions seizing parts of northern Syria, imposing an occupation using regular troops and auxiliary forces, including the Syrian National Army (SNA) and a coalition of groups including former fighters of the Free Syrian Army (FSA). In 2018, the military police were created by Turkish authorities and the Syrian Interim Government (SIG), a force ostensibly intended to protect the civilian population. On the contrary, this period of Turkish rule was marked by brutality, repression and sheer neglect.
In his February 2024 reportHuman Rights Watch has documented cases of kidnappings, arbitrary arrests, illegal detention (especially of children), sexual violence and torture. The perpetrators were elements of the SNA, military police, members of the Turkish Armed Forces, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (Milli stihbarat Tekilat, MT) and various military intelligence directorates. Added to this colorful and horrific range of cruelties are the abuse of property rights, looting, confiscation of property, extortion and the absence of any coherent system of restitution.
The group bearing the greatest burden of suffering are Kurdish residents, notably those who received protection from the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), comprising the People's Protection Unit (Yekineyen Parastina Gel, YPG). ) and the Women's Protection Unit. (Ekineyen Parastina Jin). These forces have proven crucial in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) group. In October this year, Erdoan reiterated the long-held view that these Kurdish protection units were merely the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group, destined to be abandoned and isolated. Arabs and other groups seen as having ties to the SDF and the Autonomous Administration of Northeast Syria (AANES) have also been targets of Turkey-led anger.
The SNA is not supportive of the headline-grabbing Islamist group, Hayat Tahrir-al Sham (HTS), the main spearhead of the blitzkrieg against the Assad regime. HTS presented itself as a self-sufficient, modern, more thoughtful group, less inflamed by its iterations of Al-Qaeda and Al-Nusra and supposedly more tolerant of other religions, sects and opinions. Its leader, Abu Mohammad Al-Jolani, managed to receive praise and applause in Western media for this change. despite his registration by the US Department of State as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, worthy of $10 million reward to anyone willing to offer information leading to his capture.
Even when it comes to HTS's progress, Turkish influence cannot be ignored, even if Ankara avoids openly supporting the group. Like Fouad Shahbazov, while writing According to the Stimson Center's remarks, recent HTS advances would have been unthinkable without Turkey's military and logistical support and the provision of advanced weapons. He also has been suggested that Ankara gave the green light to the offensive led by HTS after failing to achieve rapprochement with Assad.
Erdoan's statements on progress show a slippery mind at work. On December 6, he told reporters after Friday prayers, the target of the offensive was obviously Damascus. I would say that we hope that this progress continues without any problems. But he also felt that this progress was problematic and did not meet our expectations. Without elaborating on this point, we can infer from his remarks that he is concerned about various terrorist organizations operating within the rebel forces.
The next day, the Turkish president decided to be noble in his assessment as the rebels entered the suburbs of Homs. There is now a new reality in Syria, politically and diplomatically, he said in a speech in Gaziantep, southern Turkey. And Syria belongs to the Syrians with all its ethnic, sectarian and religious elements.
Consistent with the views of other leaders charged with intervening in the affairs of another state, Erdoan called Syrian independence viable and the will of its people inviolable. It is the Syrian people who will decide the future of their own country. He hopes that the country will quickly regain the peace, stability and tranquility that it has dreamed of for 13 years. He went on to note that responsible actors and all international organizations should support the preservation of the territorial integrity of States.
The audacity of such declarations in no way hides the sectarian and ethnic dangers which are revealed at the end of this mission sponsored by Ankara. The fall of Bashir al-Assad will endanger Shiite communities and do even more harm to Kurds, leaving the door open to Salafism. Rebel groups, united only by the common cause of overthrowing Assad, may well find it difficult to avoid fighting. As for the territorial integrity that Erdoan talks about, Turkish authorities and politics will never lack a number of guarantees that Ankara is obliged to extort on high terms. And what about the refugees? Expect many more to spring forth in desperation.
