Politics
Especially Projo, if it becomes a party
Suara.com – The expulsion of Joko Widodo or Jokowi from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) does not seem to have saddened Indonesia's seventh president; in fact, a number of political parties are willing to accommodate it.
According to Projo General President Budi Arie Setiadi, all parties are ready to accommodate Jokowi if the former Jakarta governor wants to enter the Indonesian political world.
“Especially Projo, if it becomes a party,” he said as reported by Antara, Saturday (07/12/2024).
Despite this, Budi Arie said that there was no discussion about this when he accompanied Jokowi to the wedding of the GK Center Secretary General's child.
Also read: Jokowi meets Prabowo in Kertanegara this evening, what is happening?
“There is no conversation (related to politics) because it’s a marriage,” he said.
Besides Jokowi on the agenda, Budi said that DKI Jakarta governor candidate Ridwan Kamil was present.
Previously, it was reported that National Mandate Party (PAN) DPP Secretary General Eko Hendro Purnomo alias Eko Patrio admitted that his party would prepare a “blue carpet” for Joko Widodo or Jokowi if they wanted to join.
This was conveyed by Eko in response to the fact that Jokowi and his family are no longer part of the PDIP.
“Basically, Mr. Jokowi is accepted 1000 percent if he wants to join the PAN. Welcome, there is a blue carpet for Mr. Jokowi, please,” Eko said at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Thursday (05/12/2024).
Also read: Regarding individual parties, Jokowi would like to show the public that the PDIP was only dictated by Megawati
PAN Ready to welcome
Not only Jokowi, Eko emphasized that PAN is also ready to welcome Jokowi's family if they wish to join him.
“It’s his family, everyone is basically open to Mr. Jokowi coming in. As Secretary General, I provide a blue carpet for Mr. Jokowi,” he said.
Not only PAN, the Golkar Party even claims to consider Jokowi and Gibran Rakabumming Raka as honorary members of the Banyan Party. This was conveyed by Deputy Secretary for Organizational Affairs of the DPP Golkar Party, Derek Loupatt.
According to him, honorary membership of the Golkar Party is awarded to statesmen such as the president, vice president and former heads of state who are considered to have contributed to the nation and the state.
“If they were statesmen, there would be no need for the KTA. “For Golkar, why does Golkar consider Pak Jokowi, for example, as a statesman, because Golkar supported him from 2016 to 2024 as president,” Derek told reporters as quoted on Saturday ( 07/12/2024).
“Including Mas Gibran because Mas Gibran was also nominated by the Golkar Party together with Pak Prabowo,” he said.
“For executives, you have to proceed from the bottom. If they are honorary members, they automatically become executives,” he declared.
Besides PAN and Golkar, the Gerindra Party is also open to the same opportunity and is ready to accept Jokowi with open arms. This statement was made by the Chairman of the Board and General President of the Gerindra Party, Prabowo Subianto.
This was conveyed by Prabowo after welcoming Jokowi at his private residence on Jalan Kertanegara Number IV, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.
“Oh, if Gerindra is open,” said Prabowo, Friday (06/12/2024).
However, Prabowo stressed that neither he nor Gerindra could force Jokowi to join the group.
“But we certainly can’t force him in,” Prabowo said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2024/12/07/173442/banyak-parpol-siap-tampung-jokowi-budi-arie-terutama-projo-kalau-jadi-partai
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hasto says Jokowi not part of PDIP, Ganjar: needs official decree
- Chaos on UK rail network after radio system failure
- UC Davis Football wins first playoff game against Illinois State
- WBCC aims to create an enabling environment to promote cricket for the visually impaired
- CNN tracks alleged shooter after CEO's death
- Indian priest elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis; PM Modi hails this as 'a matter of great pride' | News from India
- Especially Projo, if it becomes a party
- Amber Glenn wins biggest American figure skater title in 14 years at Grand Prix Final
- India Women vs Australia Women Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Harmanpreet, Deepti depart as IND-W crumble chasing 372
- Jailed former Pakistani PM Imran Khan threatens civil disobedience movement
- Turkey's Syrian mission – OpEd – Eurasia Review
- England in New Zealand: Jacob Bethell's sliding doors moment means a decision is coming