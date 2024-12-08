Suara.com – The expulsion of Joko Widodo or Jokowi from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) does not seem to have saddened Indonesia's seventh president; in fact, a number of political parties are willing to accommodate it.

According to Projo General President Budi Arie Setiadi, all parties are ready to accommodate Jokowi if the former Jakarta governor wants to enter the Indonesian political world.

“Especially Projo, if it becomes a party,” he said as reported by Antara, Saturday (07/12/2024).

Despite this, Budi Arie said that there was no discussion about this when he accompanied Jokowi to the wedding of the GK Center Secretary General's child.

“There is no conversation (related to politics) because it’s a marriage,” he said.

Besides Jokowi on the agenda, Budi said that DKI Jakarta governor candidate Ridwan Kamil was present.

Previously, it was reported that National Mandate Party (PAN) DPP Secretary General Eko Hendro Purnomo alias Eko Patrio admitted that his party would prepare a “blue carpet” for Joko Widodo or Jokowi if they wanted to join.

This was conveyed by Eko in response to the fact that Jokowi and his family are no longer part of the PDIP.

“Basically, Mr. Jokowi is accepted 1000 percent if he wants to join the PAN. Welcome, there is a blue carpet for Mr. Jokowi, please,” Eko said at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Thursday (05/12/2024).

PAN Ready to welcome

Not only Jokowi, Eko emphasized that PAN is also ready to welcome Jokowi's family if they wish to join him.

“It’s his family, everyone is basically open to Mr. Jokowi coming in. As Secretary General, I provide a blue carpet for Mr. Jokowi,” he said.

Not only PAN, the Golkar Party even claims to consider Jokowi and Gibran Rakabumming Raka as honorary members of the Banyan Party. This was conveyed by Deputy Secretary for Organizational Affairs of the DPP Golkar Party, Derek Loupatt.

According to him, honorary membership of the Golkar Party is awarded to statesmen such as the president, vice president and former heads of state who are considered to have contributed to the nation and the state.

“If they were statesmen, there would be no need for the KTA. “For Golkar, why does Golkar consider Pak Jokowi, for example, as a statesman, because Golkar supported him from 2016 to 2024 as president,” Derek told reporters as quoted on Saturday ( 07/12/2024).

“Including Mas Gibran because Mas Gibran was also nominated by the Golkar Party together with Pak Prabowo,” he said.

“For executives, you have to proceed from the bottom. If they are honorary members, they automatically become executives,” he declared.

The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi visited the private residence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto on Jalan Kertanegara number IV, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta. Friday (06/12/2024) evening

Besides PAN and Golkar, the Gerindra Party is also open to the same opportunity and is ready to accept Jokowi with open arms. This statement was made by the Chairman of the Board and General President of the Gerindra Party, Prabowo Subianto.

This was conveyed by Prabowo after welcoming Jokowi at his private residence on Jalan Kertanegara Number IV, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.

“Oh, if Gerindra is open,” said Prabowo, Friday (06/12/2024).

However, Prabowo stressed that neither he nor Gerindra could force Jokowi to join the group.

“But we certainly can’t force him in,” Prabowo said.