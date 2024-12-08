Indian priest elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis; PM Modi hails this as 'a matter of great pride' | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed elevation of Indian priest George Jacob Koovakad as cardinal of Holy Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis. “It is a matter of great joy and pride for India,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He said Cardinal George Koovakad dedicated his life to the service of humanity as an ardent follower of Jesus Christ.

“Delighted that His Eminence George Jacob Koovakad has been created a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by His Holiness Pope Francis,” Modi said in a message on X.

“His Eminence Cardinal George Koovakad devoted his life to the service of humanity as an ardent follower of the Lord Jesus Christ. My best wishes for his future endeavours,” the Prime Minister said.

At a grand consistory held at the Vatican on Saturday, priest George Jacob Koovakad, 51, from Kerala, was elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis. He made history as the first Indian priest to be directly appointed as a cardinal, with previous Indian cardinals having been bishops or archbishops before ascending to this prestigious position.

The ceremony, which took place at St. Peter's Basilica and was attended by clergy and dignitaries from around the world, saw the enthronement of 21 new cardinals. Koovakad of Changanassery Archdiocese brings the total number of Indian cardinals to six, strengthening India's representation in the Vatican.

Koovakad, who has organized the pope's international trips since 2020, shares close ties with him. Pope Francis video-called Koovakad's grandmother, Sosamma Antony, 95, in September 2023 after her health deteriorated due to Covid. Koovakad, who previously held the title of monsignor, was recently named titular archbishop of Nisibis in Türkiye.

