Disappointing: US responds to BJP allegations that it supports an agenda to destabilize India | News from India





A FEW DAYS after the BJP accused the US State Department of trying to “destabilize India by partly funding a news portal that it said targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US embassy in New Delhi said on Saturday it was disappointing that India's ruling party would make such accusations.

The U.S. government works with independent organizations on programs that support professional development and capacity-building training for journalists, a U.S. Embassy spokesperson said: “This programming does not influence editorial decisions or reporting. orientation of these organizations. The United States has long been a champion of media freedom around the world. A free and independent press is an essential part of any democracy, enabling informed and constructive debate and holding those in power to account.

This comes after BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed in a press conference that elements of the US deep state were in collusion with a group of journalists and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to throw a wrench in the wheels of the Indian growth story with unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. a “shred of proof”. He suggested that all this be done in collaboration with the US State Department. Patras' remarks come days after the US Department of Justice and securities regulator Securities and Exchanges Commission filed indictments in US courts implicating Gautam Adani, his nephew and his group for corruption, securities fraud and other alleged violations of U.S. law. The BJP also criticized Gandhi for citing reports from a foreign web portal, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which it said “singularly focused” on targeting the Adani group and its alleged closeness to the government to undermine Prime Minister Modi with “baseless allegations.” The BJP spokesperson cited a report from French portal Mediapart that OCCRP was funded by the US Agency for International Development and “other deep state figures” like billionaire investor George Soros. “The deep state had a clear objective of destabilizing India by targeting Prime Minister Modi,” the BJP said. He adds: “It is still the US State Department that is behind this program. OCCRP served as a media tool to implement a deep state agenda. » “A group of French investigative media outlets revealed that 50 percent of OCCRP’s funding comes directly from the U.S. State Department,” Patra said. The BJP spokesperson then accused Rahul of being a “traitor of the highest order”. He also said that “some US agencies” and Soros form a “dangerous triangle in trying to destabilize India.” Patra's allegations were echoed by his colleague Nishikant Dubey in Parliament, who accused the Congress of “conspiring with foreign forces” to derail India's success story due to their “hatred” for Modi. In Rajya Sabha, MP Sudhanshu Trivedi raised the issue with BJP leaders, alleging that the Congress had blocked Parliament on the basis of reports published by OCCRP, including on the Pegasus spy feud, the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines developed in India and Hindenburg. report against the Adani group. Dubey said many of these media reports coincided with parliamentary sessions in India. He called for Gandhi to be investigated for meeting with Soros, who he said “regularly conspires to derail the economies of other countries”, and US lawmakers like Ilhan Omar, who strongly opposed to Modi and his administration. “The Congress must respond… to what happened in meetings with those who have a history of peddling an anti-India agenda during Rahul Gandhi's foreign tours,” he said. As Trivedi concluded his speech, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had raised a serious issue and Opposition MPs would be allowed to present their views. We cannot allow the deep state to make the largest democracy dysfunctional, he said, even as opposition MPs protested. Terming the incident “most unfortunate”, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slammed Dubey and his “scandalous statement”. “Number 1, you can't attack people in a defamatory way. Secondly, you cannot take someone's name without giving them written notice and, thirdly, you cannot breach parliamentary privilege. He violated these three rules and he was allowed to continue talking and ranting for a while…so we objected. The House was first adjourned. We went to the President and told him that this should be removed from the record. The person must apologise,” Tharoor said. Congress leaders said it was all a cover for Adani agents who rushed to defend him amid a series of allegations of corruption and wrongdoing by the group. business. In a statement, OCCRP denied allegations about its funding and the suggestion that we are influenced by our donors. OCCRP also said that as a donor-funded organization, it has built safeguards into its editorial process and has always been open about its funders. All these documents are accessible to the public, the press release indicates. Incidentally, last week, the MEA had highlighted the partnership between India and the United States. Asked to comment on Gandhi's recent remarks at an election rally in Maharashtra that Modi was losing his memory like a former US president (a reference to Joe Biden), the MEA spokesperson said India shares a multi-faceted partnership with the United States and that This partnership has been built over years of perseverance, solidarity, mutual respect and commitment from both parties. We consider these remarks regrettable and they are not in line with the warm and friendly ties with the United States and do not represent the position of the Government of India. The latest controversy also comes as the United States has indicted an Indian official for an alleged assassination plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani activist in the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/us-embassy-bjp-deep-state-accusations-disappointing-9712127/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos