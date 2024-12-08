Should the West trust the sudden moderation of the Syrian opposition?

The US intelligence community considers Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Turkish-backed Syrian opposition group now poised to take Damascus, to be a terrorist group. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) is a coalition of Sunni Islamist insurgent groups based in northern Syria, stemming from Jabhat al-Nusrah, or Nusrah Front, a former branch of Al-Qaeda in Syria, according to the director's guide of national intelligence on the fight against terrorism. bed. He acknowledges that HTS leader Abu Muhammad al-Jawlani [Jolani] broke with al-Qaeda in 2016 due to strategic disagreements. The US Treasury Department added Jawlani on the Specially Designated Nations list in 2013 and, four years later, the FBI offered a $10 million bounty for information leading to his arrest.

[Hayat Tahrir al-Sham] attempted to rebrand itself, calling for calm and emphasizing the importance of protecting all communities.

Many counterterrorism analysts affirm Jawlani's change of heart. The Middle East Institute Charles Lister, which closely follows Syrian Arabs, has suggested for several years that Jawlani was a moderator, and highlighted his calls for tolerance in recent days. THE New York Times also suggested that Jawlani's conversion is sincere. Since cutting ties with al-Qaeda, Mr. al-Jolani and his group have attempted to acquire international legitimacy avoiding global jihadist ambitions and focusing on organized governance in Syria, Jerusalem-based correspondent Raja Abdulrahim wrote, adding: Once considered one of the most militant factions of the Syrian opposition, the group has since adopted a more pragmatic approach to both governance and its relationships. to other rebel groups. Lebanese Star of the daythe country's main English-language newspaper, explained: “Despite its designation as terrorist by Western countries, HTS has attempted to rebrand itself, calling for calm and emphasizing the importance of protecting all communities. Jolani also spoke about Aleppo's cultural history, promising that it would remain a place of unity for diverse groups.

Jolani isn't the only extremist to change his name, either.

Meanwhile, an anonymous Free Syrian Army commander gave an interview to Israel Times imploring Israel to support the Syrian opposition against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. We are open to friendship with all people in the region, including Israel. We have no enemies other than the Assad regime, Hezbollah and Iran. What Israel did against Hezbollah in Lebanon helped us a lot. Now we take care of the rest, it explain.

It is understandable that Western officials would want to believe such statements. After all, Assad is odious; few will shed tears at his fall. Wishful thinking also comes into play. It may be reassuring for diplomats, academics and think tanks to believe that there is no danger of an Islamist regime in Syria or that worst-case scenarios with al-Qaeda in Israel's border with Syria or radicals attacking an already vulnerable Jordanian monarchy are out of the question. painting. Jawlani and other Syrian oppositions are playing in this direction by ensuring calm and preventing reprisals against minority communities, particularly in Aleppo.

Self-deception, however, can be deadly, but it is also common.

Experts' and policymakers' assurances about Jawlani, despite his past extremism, mirror those with which U.S. officials greeted Recep Tayyip Erdoan when his Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power in Turkey in 2002 .

Initially, many U.S. officials were concerned about Erdo's religious agenda. When he was mayor of Istanbul, Erdoan regularly denigrated secularism. Thanks to Almighty God, I am a servant of Sharia law, he declared in 1994. The following year, he described himself as the imam of Istanbul. In 1998, a Turkish court jailed him for religious incitement after he said mosques were his bayonets.

Democracy is like a tram. You drive it until you get to your destination, then you get off. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

However, with his party holding a supermajority in Ankara, Erdoan has gone out of his way to assuage Western concerns. We are the guarantors [Turkish] secularism, he assured, and our leadership will clearly prove it. It worked. The State Department accepted Erdoan's pledge to embrace Europe. As concern grew over the Islamization of Turkey's education system, Daniel Fried, Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs, dismissed concerns and describe the AKP as a sort of Muslim version of a Christian Democratic party. Secretary of State Colin Powell gave Turkey his imprimatur, praising Erdoan's Turkey as a Muslim democracy. On June 27, 2004, President George W. Bush stood before a crowd of reporters in Ankara and said: “I so appreciate the example your country has set on how to be a Muslim country and in at the same time a country that embraces democracy. and the rule of law and freedom. Even as Erdoan began to marginalize and imprison secularists and liberals, the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, Ross Wilson, interfered in favor of the Turkish leader, dismissing concerns about the erosion of secularism.

The irony is that Erdoan anticipated such wishful thinking and sought to take full advantage of it, cynically explaining when he was mayor: “Democracy is like a tram. You drive it until you get to your destination, then you get off.

Looking back, it is clear how naive the George W. Bush administration and the State Department were in their acceptance and support of Erdoan. In 2006, he already reached out to Hamas, legitimizing the terrorist group and authorizing it a base in Türkiye. Eight years later, he was providing logistical support for the rise of the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, while his family profited directly from Islamic State oil sales. Today, Jews are fleeing Turkey and Erdoan is coordinating the ethnic cleansing of Syrian Christians, Kurds and Yazidis. Turkish special forces and mercenaries are coordinating with terrorists in Libya and Somalia and facilitating the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian community in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Rather than a bridge between Europe and the Middle East and a force for stability as his supporters in Washington once claimed, as Erdoan consolidated his power, ideology trumped pragmatism. Today, Turkey is a sponsor of terrorism in all but name.

The question with Jawlani, then, is whether his new moderation is sincere or a pragmatic feint aimed at buying time as he consolidates his power. Ideologues rarely change their tone; they simply change tactics and timing. The choice of its allies in Türkiye is worrying. Reformed Islamists tend not to choose the unrepentant as godfathers.