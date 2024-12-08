Meet Prabowo, Jokowi wants to continue to exist after being fired by PDIP









Jokowi met with Prabowo on Friday evening, December 6, 2024. From the widely circulated photos, the meeting appeared warm. According to the Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) of the DPR, Mardani Ali Sera, a photo can be interpreted from different points of view.





Jokowi reportedly sought protection from Prabowo after being expelled from the PDI Perjuangan along with his son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. “There are those who think that this shows the existence that after being dismissed (PDIP) continues to exist, there are those who think that Pak Jokowi is looking for a new place,” Mardani was quoted as saying by the editorial staff, Sunday December 8, 2024. Then there are also those who think it was a good meeting because the former president maintained communication with the current president. Mardani also mentioned the Presidential Club as a communication forum for former presidents, once proposed by Prabowo Subianto. “I (judge) Pak Jokowi’s batik is cool in color,” said the Chairman of the Central Leadership Council of the Prosperous Justice Party (DPP PKS). This meeting between Jokowi and Prabowo did not take place only this time. Previously, Jokowi's one-on-one meeting with Prabowo Subianto took place at Plataran Senayan Restaurant, Jakarta, Tuesday evening, October 8, 2024. Then, President Prabowo Subianto visited the residence of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo at Jalan Kutai Utara, Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo, Central Java, Sunday evening, November 3, 2024. Prabowo had also visited Jokowi's residence on October 13. At that time, Jokowi's eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Gerindra politician Sufmi Dasco Ahmad were present at the meeting.

