Group of lawyers express concerns over violent crackdown on protests in Pakistan – JURIST





The International Bar Association Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI) on Friday expressed serious concern over the violent crackdown on opposition protesters during recent protests in Islamabad and other cities across Pakistan . The group urged the country to strictly limit the use of force and adhere to international human rights standards.

The group said 12 protesters were reported dead at D-Chowk, one of Islamabad's largest squares. The group also highlighted reports of illegal use of force by authorities against protesters, including the use of rubber bullets, slingshots and tear gas. For its part, the Pakistani government claimed that demonstrators had killed six people, including four paramilitaries, a police officer and a civilian.

Despite restrictions on the dissemination of information about the protests, Mark Stephens CBE, co-chair of IBAHRI, reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to monitoring the situation and holding those responsible for human rights violations to account. He also stressed the importance of the international community coming together and demanding an impartial and effective investigation to determine the facts surrounding the reported violence against protesters.

The right to peaceful assembly is one of the fundamental human rights and the issue of its protection is governed by Pakistani national legislation and international treaties. Article 16 of the Constitution of Pakistan enshrines the right of every citizen to assemble peacefully, without arms and within lawful limits. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights enshrine the rights of peaceful assembly and association and must be recognized and without restriction, except where legitimate limitations are necessary in a democratic society, at the international level.

A mass protest demanding the release of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party leader Imran Khan was announced by his party on November 24. These protests materialized in the capital, Islamabad, between November 26 and 27. attracting thousands of party supporters who remained in the city to pressure the authorities into releasing Khan.

Despite roadblocks and power outages intended to prevent protesters from entering the city, demonstrators managed to break through the barriers and reach central Islamabad, where they clashed with law enforcement. The clashes left demonstrators and police officers injured. The protests also reportedly caused internet disruptions and highway closures across the country.

After reports of violence, the arrest of thousands of party members and the disappearance of some, the PTI called off the planned protests. In response to the unrest, Amnesty International demanded an urgent and transparent investigation into the multiple deaths and mass detentions of protesters.

