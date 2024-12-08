The future of TikTok in the United States is at stake! Will it be banned by 2025?





UNITED STATES: Chinese-owned social media appTikTok will be prohibited in the UNITED STATES on January 19, 2025 unless it is sold to an American company. This comes one day before President-elect Trump's inauguration. He previously expressed support for TikTok and pledged to reverse the trend. to forbid. The social media app, popular among people of all ages in various countries around the world, is set to be banned in the United States after losing an appeal on Friday against a law requiring the video-sharing app divests from its Chinese parent company. ByteDance before January 19. It appears federal judges have voted unanimously to uphold the ban, saying the platform could be temporarily unavailable unless it is sold to a US owner next month. President-elect Trump could grant an extension based on progress toward the divestment order, experts said. Legislation that was passed in April by Congress and signed into law by President Biden requires TikTok to be sold to a U.S. owner or face a ban. The social media apps' attempt to overturn this law was rejected. The company hoped a federal appeals court would accept its argument that the law was unconstitutional because it represents a major impact on the freedom of expression of its 170 million users across the United States. The court upheld the law, saying it was the end of broad, bipartisan action by Congress and its successive presidents. The company now says it will now take its fight to the U.S. Supreme Court, the nation's highest court. The court further recognized that the law was carefully crafted to address only control by a foreign advisor and was part of a broader effort to counter a well-founded threat to national security posed by the Republic popular of China. However, TikTok says this is not the end of the fight and that they will continue to fight against this injustice which will directly impact Americans' right to free speech. What other countries have banned TikTok A number of countries around the world have banned or restricted TikTok, including countries with full and partial bans. The app is completely banned in Afghanistan, India, Iran, Jordan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal and Senegal, while partial bans have been implemented in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Latvia, New Zealand, Norway and Taiwan. , and United Kingdom. Some countries have banned TikTok for specific reasons, like in India the app was banned in 2020 due to privacy and security concerns and in Denmark it was banned in 2024 due to cybersecurity concerns. In Kyrgyzstan it was banned in 2023 due to concerns about content regulation and its potential harm to children's mental health, and in Nepal too it was banned last year due to concerns about its impact on social harmony.

