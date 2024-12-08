Guessing Jokowi's political moves after Prabowo's dinner





President Prabowo Subianto invited the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to dinner at his residence Jalan Kertanegara, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Friday (6/12/2024). Photo: SINDOnews Doc

JAKARTA – President – President Prabowo Subianto invited the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to dinner at his residence on Jalan Kertanegara, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, Friday (6/12/2024). Prabowo said he met Jokowi because he was in Jakarta. It was said that the meeting between the two was just a nostalgia for the presidential palace. As revealed by the Daily Chairman of the Gerindra Party DPP, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad. It was then claimed that the meeting between the two national figures not only discussed the nostalgia of the Palace and the continuity of government, but also the development of political dynamics. Executive Director of Voxpol Research and Advisory Center Pangi Syarwi Chaniago suspects that there will be discussions about politics because recently Jokowi and two members of his family, namely Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Bobby Nasution, separated of the PDIP. He believes Jokowi is seeking protection and political asylum from Prabowo, who is also general chairman of the Gerindra Party. “Jokowi certainly wants to seek protection or political asylum, the party that can protect him is the party. Now Jokowi controls Golkar, PSI and Gerindra as part of Jokowi's efforts to secure himself after he is no longer in power,” said Pangi on Saturday (07/12/2024). Political observer and cafe founder Hendri Satrio believes that Jokowi is currently perceived by the public as seeking political protection from Prabowo, currently in power. According to him, Prabowo and Gerindra are currently two power specters supported by the KIM Plus party. This is further reinforced by Gibran's presence as a representative of the Jokowi family in government. “Prabowo seems to take a stand on two options: national interests and respect for PDIP sovereignty,” Hendri said. Previously, Daily Chairman of the Gerindra Party DPP Sufmi Dasco Ahmad revealed that Prabowo and Jokowi's meeting only discussed nostalgia for the Palace. “Actually, it’s more about nostalgic stories of the palace,” Dasco said. Prabowo told Jokowi that several places and objects had been changed in the palace. Prabowo also revealed to Jokowi his favorite place in the Palace. “Pak Prabowo told me that several places were changed, then some objects were moved, like that. And then he also told me that now Mr. Prabowo's favorite corner is in which room, it is there “history,” he said. (jon)

