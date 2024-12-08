Brazil accesses the Chinese market for its fresh grape exports • EastFruit





The Brazilian Association of Producers and Exporters of Fruits and Derivatives (Abrafrutas) announced the official opening of the Chinese market for Brazilian fresh grapes, marking a strategic step for the national fruit industry. The goal follows years of negotiations and coincides with Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Brazil. China, with more than 1.4 billion people and strong demand for high-quality food products, represents a key market for Brazilian exports. This opportunity will allow Brazil, one of the largest fruit producers in the world, to offer grapes renowned for their quality and distinctive flavor, Fructidor informed. In early 2024, Chinese inspectors visited Brazilian production fields to assess sustainable practices and phytosanitary controls, decisive steps for approval of the export protocol. In June, during the COSBAN meeting, the phytosanitary negotiations were concluded, leaving only the official announcement pending, which now opens new perspectives for Brazilian exporters. Also Read: Unleash the Power of Fruit and Vegetable Networks: Join These Leading Trade Groups In 2023, Brazil produced 1.7 million tonnes of grapes and exported 73,000 tonnes. Meanwhile, China imported grapes worth $600 million, highlighting the market potential. Guilherme Coelho, president of Abrafrutas, highlighted that this achievement not only promises profitability, but also strengthens Brazil's position as a world leader in high-quality fruits. Eastern fruits The use of the elements of the site is free if there is a direct hypertext link open to search engines to a specific publication on the East-Fruit.com site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://east-fruit.com/en/news/brazil-gains-access-to-chinese-market-for-fresh-grape-exports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos