Trump's idea on migrant crime is vicious and legal immigrants could suffer | American immigration





On the campaign trail, President-elect Donald Trump issued a rallying cry demanding mass deportations of 20 million people, a hyper-inflated statistic that exceeds the estimated total undocumented population in the United States by millions, suggesting that he could go so far as to bring together immigrants who also benefit from legal protections into the country.

But although the United States already has the largest immigration detention system in the world, mass deportations on this scale would require an enforcement regime that does not yet exist. Case in point: During Trump's first term, authorities deported about 1.5 million people over four years, exacting a devastating toll on the families involved, but a far cry from the mass repatriations Trump aspired to at the time.

Multiplying that number exponentially this time would require resources, personnel and funding that are absent from the current immigration system. Alternatively, taking a more gradual approach to deporting even a million people a year would cost taxpayers about $88 billion a year, or nearly $1 trillion over more than a decade.

So as stump speeches evolve into more concrete plans during the presidential transition, Trump and his team have coalesced around multiple demographics to focus first on detention and deportation (although if your grandma is taken away as collateral damage, Trump's new border czar doesn't seem to be doing it). spirit). One of their priority demographics: criminal immigrants.

It's true that some immigrants commit crimes, and a handful of particularly heinous attacks recently have brought that into sharp focus. But Trump's fixation on what he calls migrant crime supposedly sweeping the nation is not only wrong, it belies the fact that, historically, immigrants commit crimes at lower rates than native-born Americans. the country. For immigrants who have not yet obtained U.S. citizenship, there is a clear, and sometimes existential, incentive to stay on the right side of the law: Deportation could mean returning to a country where their lives or livelihoods could be in danger.

Yet after Trump and his surrogates so often used criminals as an example of their immigration control priorities, especially to persuade audiences outside the base, their argument proved compelling to many people , and even for a subset of immigrants.

Some want to believe that the vast majority of noncitizens who have worked hard, paid taxes, and lived honest lives in the United States have little to fear. That the people who will be deported are not friends, neighbors, family members, co-workers or even themselves, but other dangerous people who, in one way or another, deserve.

Trump has already unleashed a world of panic and pain against any legal or undocumented immigrant who he believes has no place in his America.

Instead, on the first day of Trump's second term, the administration should reverse current policy that prioritizes individuals who pose a threat to national security, border security, and public safety under of immigration control. That could potentially force officials to return to the chaotic situation of Trump's first term, when undocumented immigrants were widely targeted and the nation's limited law enforcement resources were diverted from real risks.

Then, if Trump wants to quickly fulfill his campaign promise, his first mass expulsions could, at least in part, concern the easiest people to locate, such as immigrants already detained in federal detention centers, about 60% of whom do not have no criminal record (while many more prisoners commit only minor offenses).

Other low-hanging fruit to pick up, detain and deport include people who show up at their immigration checks, change their home addresses in government databases when they move and go to work before getting caught in a raid, in short, the people who play by the rules and try to make a living, some of whom may have been in the United States for decades and support the economy.

Even the criminals Trump is considering for his mass deportations may not be the ones most Americans envision. During the election, Trump made unfounded and bizarre remarks that the United States was a dumping ground for the whole world to send its criminals. He claimed without any evidence that the new arrivals arriving today, the vast majority of whom are seeking protection or a better life, are actually coming from the prisons and psychiatric institutions of their countries of origin. And, toward the end of the race, his campaign focused on two cities about 1,200 miles apart, Aurora, Colorado, and Springfield, Ohio, to consistently portray migrants, and particularly migrants of color, as threats to the security of Americans.

For Aurora, Trump used a dozen arrests of Venezuelans allegedly linked to a transnational gang to declare the city a war zone and announce an impending eviction operation named after the Colorado suburb. With a fifth of Aurora's residents born abroad, mothers now cry every day after dropping their children off at school, not knowing what Trump's return to the presidency will mean for their family. Latinos in the community are even expressing concerns about the possibility of gathering in groups in the event of a raid.

In Springfield, Trump's vice presidential pick, JD Vance, emphatically linked the city's large Haitian immigrant population to an uptick in the murder rate, not to mention that the county's top Republican district attorney local said that in his 21-year career, not a single Haitian had been involved in a murder case there.

After Trump and Vance used their national platform to denigrate Springfield and its immigrant residents, the city received bomb threats explicitly based on anti-immigrant hatred. Now, members of Springfield's Haitian community, many of whom are in the United States legally, are moving elsewhere, fearing that staying put could mean deportation in January.

In Aurora, Springfield, and across the country, Trump's criminals are who he wants.

And while he may not have the infrastructure to repatriate as many millions of people as he hoped, Trump has already unleashed a world of panic and pain through his looming threat of mass deportations and family separations against any legal or undocumented immigrant it decides. has no place in his America.

