ATC extends pre-arrest bail for Imran's sisters – Journal





LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday extended interim bail ahead of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founding president, Imran Khan's sisters and other leaders in several cases of May 9 riots.

Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan appeared in court, but Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub and former federal ministers Asad Umar, Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry were absent.

Their attorneys filed requests for one-time exemptions from personal appearances, citing health and other reasons.

ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill observed that Asad Umar had not appeared in several previous hearings.

Speaking outside court, Aleema Khan expressed frustration over delays in the police investigation. She said despite multiple appearances and cooperation with police, the investigation remained incomplete.

She urged the court to punish the investigator for providing false information.

However, the judge noted that the court could not impose sanctions for such claims, but assured him that a decision regarding his release on bail would be made at the next hearing.

The judge extended the bail of Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and other PTI leaders till January 14 in cases such as the Jinnah House attack.

The judge ordered the petitioners' lawyers to conclude their arguments on the next court date. He also ordered the police to complete the investigation before the next hearing.

Speaking to the media, Aleema Khan slammed the prosecution for lack of evidence and wasting the court's time. She argued that the prosecution's delay in presenting solid evidence was unfair to the accused.

Published in Dawn, December 8, 2024

