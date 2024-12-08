Post-Assad Syria: winners and losers, crisis and opportunities

Syria's pro-Iranian Alawite minority has fallen. The former Syrian capital, Damascus, has been captured by the most formidable element of the anti-Assad coalition, theHayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The group is led by Sunni Islamic fundamentalist Abu Mohammad al-Jolani. The rebel opposition coalition is a mosaic of several political, ethnic and religious groups, including jihadist and pro-Western factions.

HTS, which has categorically rejected any negotiations with the Assad government, likely remains the kingmaker in any post-Assad Syria. an Islamic Republic in Syria. Historically, he has been an outspoken enemy of the West and Israel. Julani was formerly affiliated with Al-Qaeda and its spin-off, the Nusra Front. Western countries are testing whether HTS showed moderation. It would be prudent for the West to remember that HTS represents the liberation of the entire Levant, which in its contemporary context includes not only Syria, but also Lebanon, Israel (including Judea and Samaria) , and Jordan too.

But will Syria look the same on maps drawn up by the UN in 1946, when the country was declared an independent republic? How much of today's Syria will remain after being torn apart by competing regional powers? Some of these powers are winning, others are losing, in this sudden and surprising turn of events. Turkey, a major supporter of HTS, emerges as the nation-state most committed and equipped to feed off the Syrian corpse.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said in a disturbing speech on November 26, 2024 in Ankara that the West's progress is based on blood, tears, massacres, genocide and exploitation. Despite his alliance with NATO, Erdoan's remarks could have been written by the Turks jihadist proxy in Syria. The progress of the West… takes place to the exclusion of the Eastern civilization of divine and human love. The day will come when Western civilization will collapse with a crash and Eastern civilization will flourish and rise.1

Turkey has hosted at least three million Syrian refugees during the 12-year Syrian civil war. Additionally, Istanbul has been the scene of several assemblies of Syrian opposition groups. Significantly, the government of Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent several pro-Turkish Kurdish militia units to seize several swaths of Syrian territory along Turkey's southern border. Such chauvinistic plans serve Erdogan's desire to be elected for another term despite the decline in popularity of his Justice and Development party.

Russia and Iran, the former once partisan regimes, are the losers of the fall of the Assad dictatorship. Russia's failure to attack rebel forces or provide air support to Assad's fleeing ranks is clear evidence that the Kremlin sees the writing on the wall. The Russians will have to negotiate with the new sheriff in town, likely to oversee the Russian withdrawal from its Syrian air bases and naval installations. Another option for Moscow could be to support a Syrian mini-state on the Mediterranean coast. Alawites are the majority in the coastal region of Latakia.

Iran has withdrawn its special advisers to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force from Syria, a new setback for its strategy to light a ring of fire around Israel. The loss of Syria, combined with Israel's evisceration of Iranian proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah, sent the Islamic Republic further back on its heels.

What should we do now?

Israel should take advantage of regional chaos and confusion to advance its own interests. It should not allow Turkey alone to achieve territorial acquisitions and political gains. Israel should seize the UN-administered buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon, opposite the Golan Heights. In fact, Israel should consider annexing all areas adjacent to its current Golan Heights territory, including the peaks of Mount Hermon that are not currently under Israeli control. This additional land will be useful in defending against possible Islamization of Syria, which was a relatively secular country under Assad. in contact with the Syrian Druze community, close to the Israeli Druze community. The Syrian Druze recently occupied the Daara region in southwest Syria.

Syria's large population of anti-Turkish Kurds could also serve as valuable allies in preventing, or at least hindering, any determined imperial effort by Ankara to transform large parts of Syrian territory into Turkish fiefdoms. Kurdish areas of northern Syria have been the target of rebel attacks. Israel maintains good relations with the Kurds of northern Syria.

Of course, the new Trump administration will define its own policy in post-Assad Syria. The United States has several mini-bases in northeast Syria. American soldiers stationed in the region work with Kurdish militias and the Free Syrian Army. The Kurds are helping US forces stay away from any attempts to resurrect remnants of the Islamic State (ISIS).

US President-elect Trump has already suggested he is reluctant to get drawn into the Syrian imbroglio. Trump's instincts also reflect the reluctance of the American people to be drawn into another forever war. However, President Trump, in consultation with Israeli allies, could design a strategy that would encourage American and Israeli enemies in crisis to fight against each other while the forces of freedom remain vigilant and ready to exploit opportunities.

