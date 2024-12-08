Trump is welcomed by Macron in Paris with presidential pomp and joined by Zelensky for their talks





PARIS (AP) French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Donald Trump to Paris on Saturday with a full dose of presidential pomp as the two men held a hastily arranged meeting with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy before celebrating the grand reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral.

On a day combining pageantry and attention to pressing global issues, the former and future US president was warmly embraced by Macron upon his arrival at the Elysée.

It is a great honor for the French to welcome you five years later, Macron told Trump. Welcome back.

Trusted news and daily delights, straight to your inbox

See for yourself The Yodel is the definitive source for daily news, entertainment and feel-good stories.

Trump said it was a “very great honor” to be there, while hinting at the challenges ahead.

It certainly seems like the world is going a little crazy right now. Well, let's talk about it, Trump said.

A veritable red carpet was rolled out for Trump when Macron extended the kind of full diplomatic welcome that France offers to sitting US presidents, complete with blaring trumpets and members of the Republican Guard in full uniform. It was a clear sign that even though Trump won't take office until January 20, 2025, Macron and other European leaders are already working to win his favor and treat him as America's representative on the stage. worldwide.

President Joe Biden declined an invitation to attend the Notre Dame ceremony, five years after a devastating fire, with the White House citing a scheduling conflict. First lady Jill Biden was the official representative of the United States in his place.

Macron and European leaders are trying to persuade the president-elect to maintain support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian invasion. Macron's office said the war, as well as conflicts in the Middle East, would be addressed.

As Trump arrived at the French president's official residence, Macron went out of his way to project an image of close ties, offering handshakes and plenty of pats on the back in front of the cameras.

In a video posted later on X, Macron could be heard asking Trump: Do you remember? as the two men entered a reception room.

I remember, Trump replied.

Trump spent about 90 minutes inside, first meeting with Macron before being joined by Zelenskyy for about 35 minutes.

Macron had long planned to meet Zelensky separately. The French president's office said the three-way talks were proposed by Macron and organized shortly before Trump's arrival. Trump has pledged to quickly end the war in Ukraine but has not specified how, raising concerns in kyiv about what terms could be set for possible future negotiations.

A person familiar with Trump's plans said before the meeting was announced that although Trump and Zelensky were attending the cathedral ceremony and surrounding events and would likely interact, the Trump transition team had not not worked with the Ukrainians to plan formal negotiations.

After the on-site meeting, a senior Trump transition official did not push back on the idea that the draft had come together at the last minute, but said the topic had been discussed and agreed to thoroughly and that Trump was fully informed in advance.

The three leaders spoke in English and a translator was present in the room, according to a French official.

Accompanying Trump to Paris, a small contingent of advisers included new chief of staff Susie Wiles, as well as Steve Witkoff, a longtime friend and real estate investor whom Trump chose as his special envoy to the Middle East, and Massad Boulos, who is the father-in-law of Trump's daughter Tiffany and will serve as senior adviser on Arab and Middle East affairs.

The group does not appear to include anyone with expertise on Ukraine.

United States, Ukraine and France. Together on this historic day. United for Notre Dame. Let's continue to work together for peace and security, Macron then wrote on X.

Trump's victory last month cast doubt on the Biden administration's flow of money and weapons to Ukraine. Aid to Ukraine was further boosted Saturday by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's announcement of a $988 million package that brings U.S. military support to more than $62 billion since the Russian invasion in February. 2022.

Trump called Zelensky the world's greatest salesman for winning billions of dollars in U.S. aid. Trump also said he would reach a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine within a day of taking office and promoted his good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a bid to build trust with the new US administration, Zelensky's top adviser Andriy Yermak met with key members of Trump's team during a two-day trip to the US earlier this week .

Macron argued that Ukraine's defeat or a ceasefire with Russia on terms unfavorable to Ukraine would be seen as a loss for the United States and even for Trump himself, according to two officials Europeans close to the matter.

After arriving at Notre-Dame for the ceremony, Trump was greeted by Macron and his wife Brigitte. He got a privileged place in the service, right between them, a better location than Jill Biden, who sat on the other side of Brigitte Macron and many current heads of government and state.

Inside, Trump also greeted Zelensky as well as Britain's Prince William, whom Trump later met at the British ambassadors' residence in Paris. Trump was welcomed into the lobby, shook hands with the royal family and said good man, that one.

Trump told reporters that the Prince of Wales was doing a fantastic job before the two men sat down and talked in a private room reserved for high-profile individuals at the residence that was once Princess Pauline's Paris home Borghese, the youngest French sister. Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

Prince William was also scheduled to meet separately with Jill Biden, according to the British royal palace.

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and X who has spent a lot of time with Trump since the election and spent millions to elect him, was also in attendance at Notre Dame.

Macron, who has had an up-and-down relationship with Trump, has made a point of cultivating their ties since the Republican defeated Democrat Kamala Harris. But Macron's office nevertheless downplayed the significance of the invitation, saying that other politicians not yet in office had also been invited.

Trump was invited as the president-elect of a friendly nation, Macron's office said, adding: “This is by no means exceptional, we have done this before.”

Trump is known for reveling in pomp and circumstance. One of his first trips as president during his first term was to Paris, where Macron made him the guest of honor at Bastille Day events. Trump later said he wanted to replicate the big military parade in the United States.

Relations between France and the United States during Trump's first term began warmly enough, but became increasingly tense over time.

Macron was the guest of honor at Trump's first state dinner, and Trump has visited France several times. But the relationship suffered after Macron criticized Trump for questioning the need for NATO and raising doubts about the United States' commitment to the mutual defense pact.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump often mocked Macron, imitating his accent and threatening to impose high tariffs on bottles of wine and champagne shipped to the United States if France tried to tax American companies.

But Macron was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Trump last month after the election.

When he accepted the invitation to visit Paris, Trump said Macron had done a tremendous job ensuring that Notre Dame was restored to all its splendor, and then some. It will be a very special day for everyone! Trump was president in 2019, when a fire nearly destroyed the 861-year-old monument.

___

Gomez Licon reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Colvin from New York. Associated Press writers Hanna Arhirova in kyiv, Ukraine, and Danica Kirka in London contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-traveling-paris-notre-dame-050422667.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos