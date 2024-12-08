Donald Trump sends message to Putin as Assad flees Damascus





In a lengthy social media post, Donald Trump called for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, while referring to the apparent collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria.

The president-elect made the remarks in a post on his Truth Social website early Sunday morning, in which he claimed Russia was in a “weakened state” due to the war in Ukraine and said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to “make a deal and stop this madness.”

On Saturday night and Sunday morning, Syrian rebels invaded Damascus, their country's capital, as President Assad's 24-year-old regime collapsed.

In his article on Truth Social, Trump commented: “Assad is gone. He fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was no longer interested in protecting him. There was no reason for Russia to be. There, they lost interest in Syria because of Ukraine, where nearly 600,000 Russian soldiers lay wounded or dead, in a war that should never have started and could last forever.

“Russia and Iran are currently in a weakened state, one because of Ukraine and a bad economy, the other because of Israel and its military successes. Likewise, Zelensky and “Ukraine would like to make a deal and end this madness. They have ridiculously lost 400,000 troops and many more civilians.”

The president-elect concluded: “There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. Too many lives are being wasted needlessly, too many families are being destroyed, and if this continues, it could turn into something much bigger, and much worse. I know Vladimir well. It's time for him to act. The world is waiting! »

According to the Russian state news agency TASS, Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary, denied the casualty figures cited by Trump, who now has access to sensitive information from American intelligence services.

He said: “As for the figures [Trump] cited about the losses of both sides, it is obvious that they are presented in the Ukrainian interpretation and reflect the official position of Ukraine. The actual casualty figures are completely different: Ukrainian losses are several times higher than those on the Russian side. »

Newsweek contacted the foreign ministries of Russia and Ukraine for comment via email outside of normal business hours on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) at the presidential palace in Minsk, Belarus, December 6, 2024. Donald Trump in Paris on December 7, 2024 (right). Trump sent a message to Putin via his Truth Social… Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) at the presidential palace in Minsk, Belarus, December 6, 2024. Donald Trump in Paris on December 7, 2024 (right). Trump sent a message to Putin via his Truth Social website after the fall of Damascus to Syrian rebels. More MAGALI COHEN/HANS LUCAS/AFP/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/GETTY

Trump was in Paris on Saturday for the reopening of the 861-year-old Notre Dame Cathedral, five years after it was severely damaged by a devastating fire. Before the ceremony, the president-elect met with Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée, where he said it “seems like the world is going a little crazy right now.”

The fall of Damascus came after a lightning-fast rebel offensive that began on November 27 when a coalition of opposition groups, led by the Islamist faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), attacked towards Damascus, who was captured less than two weeks later.

The rebels then marched south, seizing Hama, Syria's fourth largest city, while besieging the third largest city, Homs. Meanwhile, a series of towns in the southern province of Daraa, where anti-Assad protests first erupted in 2011 as part of the so-called “Arab Spring”, have fallen to local rebel factions who then headed north, towards the capital.

Daniel Shapiro, US assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, said that if Assad's fall was confirmed, “no one should shed tears over the end of the Assad regime.” He added that a US presence would remain in eastern Syria to “ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS”. [Islamic State]”.

The Syrian civil war has been one of the bloodiest of the 21st century, resulting in the deaths of more than 507,000 people, including 164,000 civilians, as of March 2024, according to the Kingdom-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights -United.

The conflict began with massive, largely peaceful protests against the Ba'ath Party regime in Syria, which came to power in a 1963 coup, leading to the regimes of Hafez al-Assad and then his son Bashar al-Assad. However, after security forces opened fire on protesters and imprisoned thousands, it escalated into an armed uprising that lasted more than 13 years.

During this period, many of Syria's neighbors, including Turkey, Israel and Iran, have been drawn into the conflict to varying degrees, alongside external powers such as Russia and the United States. In September 2015, Putin launched a major military intervention to support Assad and became, alongside Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, one of his main backers.

The Syrian conflict has also been a factor in the rise of the so-called Islamic State, a militant group that at its peak controlled about 30% of Syria and 40% of Iraq after a series of victories military in 2014 and early 2015.

The Islamic State later claimed responsibility for terrorist attacks across the West, including the Paris attacks in November 2015, the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando in June 2016, and the Manchester Arena bombing. in May 2017 in the United Kingdom.

ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by a US airstrike in October 2019, and by the end of that year the group had lost almost all of its territory to a combination of local forces supported by an international coalition led by the United States.

HTS is led by Abu Mohammad al-Julani, the former leader of al-Qaeda's Syrian branch, the Nusra Front. The US government still has a $10 million bounty on his head.

Al-Julani insists he has moderated his views and is committed to protecting Syria's minority communities. In an interview with CNN on Thursday, he said: “A person in their 20s is going to have a different personality than someone in their 30s or 40s, and certainly someone in their 50s. That's human nature.”

Updated 8/12/24 at 7:00 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with a statement reportedly made by Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary.

