Trump welcomed by world leaders at Notre Dame reopening ceremony





President-elect Donald Trump held court in France on Saturday, receiving enthusiastic greetings from a crowd of familiar world leaders as he attended the reopening of Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Video went viral of the former and future president walking to his seat and stopping to shake hands with heads of state. President Biden did not make the trip, and Trump sat near first lady Jill Biden and their daughter, Ashley, who also warmly welcomed the new president.

Social media users were quick to point out the pomp and circumstance, including the red carpet rolled out for Trump in a manner typically reserved for a sitting president.

“If this had all been written as a movie plot, Hollywood would have let it slide because it would have been considered too far-fetched,” one person wrote in a comment on X.

Trump meets Macron and Zelensky before Notre Dame reopening ceremony in Paris

“President Trump is welcomed by Prince William, world leaders and heads of state from around the world at the official reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral. It's safe to say that the United States is well and truly back and respected on the world stage,” another person said. commented.

“Hard to say whether this was the reopening of Notre Dame or the reopening of Trump as world leader,” Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo posted on X.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS TO TRUMP'S "DOMINANT GLOBAL LEADERS" WITH MACRON'S HANDSHAKE DURING MEETING IN FRANCE

President-elect Donald Trump speaks with Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, at Notre Dame Cathedral before France's iconic cathedral officially reopens its doors for the first time since a devastating fire almost destroyed the 861-year-old monument in 2019, Saturday December. .7, 2024 in Paris. (Ludovic Marin, Piscine via AP)

“So it seems that Trump is already interim president. No need for an inauguration. The world has been waiting for the United States to finally have leadership, and they just walked through the door of Notre Dame,” wrote the parody account Not the Bee.

“One by one, world leaders are standing up to salute President Trump. This is what respect for our president and our country looks like,” former Deputy Treasury Secretary Monica Crowley posted on X.

Inside the cathedral, Trump was also greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as Britain's Prince William, whom the president-elect later met at the British ambassadors' residence in Paris.

“He's a good man. He's doing a fantastic job,” Trump told reporters as he shook Prince William's hand.

Before the event, Trump met with French President Emmanuel Macron, and the two shook hands in a gesture that quickly went viral online.

"BREATHTAKING SPEED": TRUMP'S TRIP TO PARIS MARKS A RETURN TO THE WORLD STAGE AS LEADERS TURN "THE PAGE" ON BIDEN

French President Emmanuel Macron meets with President-elect Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace on December 7, 2024 in Paris, France. (Oleg Nikishin)

“President Trump is once again dominating world leaders with his handshake,” one user, George, wrote in a post on pull-ups that Trump did to him.”

“President Trump manhandles French President Emmanuel Macron with one of the most dominant handshakes I have ever seen,” said commentator Drew Hernandez. “We’re so back.”

Trump's handshakes with world leaders have gone viral over the years, including when he shook Russian President Putin's arm during a handshake at the G20 summit in 2019.

Noticeably absent from the festivities was President Biden, who declined an invitation to attend the Notre Dame ceremony, five years after a devastating fire destroyed the century-old monument in Paris, with the White House citing a “scheduling conflict “.

Trump's appearance marked his unofficial return to the world stage and a reminder that he is quickly becoming the center of the world's attention.

“This is undoubtedly a major moment in French history and the fact that Macron wanted to share it with Trump speaks to the importance of what Trump is achieving even before he return to the Oval Office,” said Brett Bruen, chief public and strategic affairs officer. communications veteran and former U.S. diplomat who served under both Democratic and Republican administrations.

“He is literally celebrated in Paris with all the glitz and glamour,” added Bruen, president of the Global Situation Room.

The trip to Paris comes a week after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a hasty stop at Mar-a-Lago to have dinner with Trump after the president-elect threatened to start a trade war with Canada and Mexico .

Aubrie Spady and Paul Steinhauser of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

