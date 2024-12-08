Erdogan's dual strategy in Syria: hunting with NATO and running with Russia

In the shadow of the minarets of Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not hide his joy at the rapid evolution of the situation in neighboring Syria.

Speaking to journalists after the prayer, Erdogan declared a “new reality” in Syria and stressed that “Syria belongs to the Syrians with all its ethnic, confessional and religious elements.”

The statement not only marked a diplomatic turnaround, but also underlined Turkey's multifaceted role in the war in Syria, a role defined by its support for opposition forces and its simultaneous engagement with NATO and Russia.

For more than a decade, Syria has been a battleground where various international interests clash, with Turkey playing a central role. Ankara has long supported Syrian opposition groups seeking to topple the Russian- and Iranian-backed regime of Bashar al-Assad.

This support was part of Turkey's broader goal of influencing the outcome of the Syrian conflict in favor of a government capable of guaranteeing the security of its borders and preventing autonomy for Kurdish groups.

The strange case of Turkey

However, Turkey's involvement is complicated by its position as a NATO member, which often puts it at odds with Assad's other key ally, Russia. Despite this, Erdogan has managed to maintain relations with Moscow and navigate a complex geopolitical landscape with a strategy that sometimes aligns with Russian interests and sometimes goes against them.

Turkish military strategy in Syria has gone through several phases. Initially, its goal was to prevent Kurdish forces from establishing contiguous territory along its border. This concern about the Kurdish militia Yekineyen Parastina Gel (YPG), which Turkey considers a terrorist group linked to the PKK or the Kurdistan Workers' Party, was at the origin of its military interventions in the north of Syria.

The situation has worsened with recent rapid rebel successes in key Syrian cities like Aleppo and Hama, which appear to have been carried out with at least tacit approval from Turkey.

Jamie Dettmer, opinion editor at POLITICO Europe, remarked: “It boggles the mind that Turkish officials were unaware of this planning. Ankara's knowledge and approval seem obvious, because the offensive could not have taken place without it.”

This observation demonstrates a deliberate and calculated move by Turkey to reshape the military dynamics in Syria.

He said Turkey had tried to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis through diplomacy. Erdogan himself has repeatedly called on Assad to negotiate, but these overtures have been rejected.

Erdogan also recalled that he had invited Syrian President Bashar al-Assad several times this year to “determine the future of Syria together”, but Assad did not respond favorably to such a meeting.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Damascus twice and intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin held several rounds of negotiations with his Syrian counterpart with the help of Chinese and Russian mediation efforts. Shortly after China reached a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the dates for Assad's visit to Ankara were also set. However, Assad backtracked and made it a condition that Turkish armed forces must first leave Syrian territories.

This angered Russia, which sought to honorably withdraw from Syria to focus on Ukraine, as well as China. When Hezbollah left its positions near Idlib on November 15, they were taken over by Kurdish groups opposed to Turkey and supported by the United States. This prompted Turkey to order Syrian opposition groups to expel Kurdish forces from these positions. Turkey provided air support for this operation.

When they advanced and occupied the positions formerly occupied by Hezbollah and now occupied by Kurdish groups on November 27, they were surprised to encounter no resistance. The Syrian army was disbanded after the withdrawal of Hezbollah, like Ashraf Ghani's Afghan troops when the United States stopped its air support.

Balancing NATO, Russia and Syria

Erdogan's ability to balance Turkey's relations with NATO and Russia is a hallmark of his foreign policy. By maintaining open channels with both blocs, he has positioned Turkey as a key mediator on several international issues, including the Syrian conflict.

This balance was particularly evident when Turkey played a central role in facilitating the Ukraine grain corridor deal, which served NATO interests while keeping the Bosphorus open to Russian shipping, thereby appeasing Moscow.

The role of Turkish intelligence services in monitoring and facilitating operations in Syria has been crucial. As reported Hurriyat According to the newspaper, Turkey, under the leadership of Ibrahim Kalin and the National Intelligence Organization, has meticulously prepared for various scenarios in Syria through its diplomatic and intelligence efforts. This preparation includes the strategic deployment of assets on the ground to ensure that Ankara is always one step ahead of the evolving situation.

Omer Ozkizilcik, non-resident researcher for the Syria Project at the Atlantic Council, highlighted Turkey's strategic position: “Even though Turkey was not directly involved, its green light for the offensive was based on its fundamental interests in Syria. As a result, Turkey now positions itself as the most influential foreign actor in the country.” This influence is a direct result of Turkey's active engagement and strategic foresight in managing its involvement in Syria.

President Erdogan's recent statements and actions in Syria reflect a sophisticated strategy aimed at maximizing Turkey's influence on the outcome of the conflict while balancing its international relations.

Diplomacy, conflicts and regional stability

The front lines of the Syrian civil war have remained largely unchanged since 2020, despite occasional violent skirmishes. Over the past four years, President Assad has had much of the country, including major cities, under his control.

Meanwhile, an alliance of mostly Islamist rebels led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and tolerated by Turkey had been limited to an enclave in Idlib and some rural areas west of Aleppo. In addition, Turkish forces and Turkish-backed militias controlled part of former Kurdish territory along the border north of Aleppo. In northeast Syria, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), U.S. allies in the fight against the Islamic State jihadist group, operate largely independently.

The recent offensive has considerably changed this situation, although its results are difficult to predict.

The dual approach – military support for the opposition and diplomatic engagement with world powers – places Turkey in a unique position to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

Turkey hosts 3.5 million Syrian refugees. Currently, Turkey is in the grip of an economic crisis and rising inflation shows no signs of slowing down. The Turkish currency is currently depreciating rapidly against the dollar. Food inflation is at its highest, putting pressure on the population. The return of Syrian refugees could give Erdogan a boost and allow him to get the economy back on track.

However, the international community continues to closely monitor the situation in Syria, as it knows that Turkey's actions will have a significant impact on the future stability and direction of the region. The key question remains: Will Damascus descend into chaos like Baghdad after the fall of Saddam Hussein or will there be a peaceful transition?

(Iftikhar Gilani is an Indian journalist who lives in Ankara and covers the Middle East)

(The opinions expressed in this opinion article are those of the author)