what are its top five priorities?





From his Mar-a-Lago estate, between golf games and sumptuous banquets, Donald Trump has multiplied the announcements to fill the highest positions of his second administration.

Behind the scenes, top aides and future White House officials are crafting their first policy moves to deliver on his campaign promises to bring sweeping change to the United States. Within his camp, there is a fierce determination to realize the president-elect's vision more quickly and more effectively than during his first term.

Top Trump allies including tech billionaire Elon Musk have held talks with top lawmakers on Capitol Hill and the president-elect's czars and political envoys are delving into discussions with their top counterparts around the world. These items should be Trump's top priorities:

On taxes and the budget

We were going to pay off the debt. We were going to cut taxes…No one else can do it. China doesn't have what we have. Nobody has what we have.

As soon as he sets foot in the Oval Office, Trump will be expected to begin negotiations on a multitrillion-dollar fiscal policy package to extend the sweeping tax cuts he enacted in 2017, which are set to expire on next year.

With Republicans in control of both houses of Congress, Trump will be in a good position to get what he wants, but the discussions could be tense.

In addition to extending tax cuts for individuals, Trump called for eliminating income taxes on tips, overtime and government retirement benefits, as well as an additional reduction in corporate tax for manufacturing companies in the United States.

He also pledged to eliminate clean energy tax credits signed into law by President Joe Biden, a move some Republicans are warning against.

Questions revolve around whether Trump will pair his tax cuts with government spending cuts suggested by Musk and his agency, the Department of Government Efficiency, which would minimize the impact on the deficit but also cut many large federal programs .

On trade

This tariff will remain in effect until drugs, including fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country.

Trump fired the first salvo in the trade wars that will likely dominate 2025, highlighting a highly aggressive use of tariffs against U.S. allies and adversaries that could shake up the global economy.

Citing lax border control policies, he threatened neighbors Canada and Mexico with 25 percent levies on their imports, and warned of additional 10 percent tariffs on goods. Chinese products.

Although Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have rushed to speak to Trump in an effort to defuse the looming crisis, it is unclear whether he will back down.

Meanwhile, Trump also threatened Brics countries with 100% tariffs if they move away from the dollar, another significant threat he could act on early next year.

Trump and his aides have not said whether and how quickly they would implement their plans for blanket levies of up to 20 percent on all imports, but they believe they could enforce them through executive action. or through legislation, possibly as a means of raising revenue and offsetting the budgetary impact of tax cuts.

At the border and immigration

It was going bad and it was going bad fast. We are going to have to close these borders.

The centerpiece of Trump's 2024 White House campaign was his promise to unleash a sweeping crackdown on undocumented immigrants through mass deportations, the creation of detention centers and possibly the use of the military.

According to the Center of Migration Studies, there were 11.7 million undocumented immigrants in the United States in 2023, and undertaking such a massive operation would create widespread disruption in many communities and impact the U.S. workforce.

Top Trump aides and officials, including Vice President-elect JD Vance, have indicated they do not intend to immediately arrest all undocumented immigrants, but will begin by deporting 1 million people, prioritizing the deportation of violent criminals.

Tom Homan, Trump's pick for border czar, is calling on state and local law enforcement officials to allow federal immigration agents into prisons to arrest people before their expulsion and warned the city's Democratic officials that they could be prosecuted if they resist.

Although Trump and his allies have said they will prioritize deporting undocumented criminals, they have not ruled out broader roundups early in the new administration.

On Retribution and the Deep State

Russian [Vought] knows exactly how to dismantle the deep state and end militarized government, and he will help us bring self-empowerment back to the people.

Trump has promised revenge on his political opponents as well as cracking down on federal government employees, which he widely characterizes as the deep state, who do not subscribe to his policies.

Several controversial appointments, such as Russell Vought for budget director, Kash Patel for the FBI, and Tulsi Gabbard for director of national intelligence, fully embrace these goals, indicating that Trump is serious about fulfilling this commitment. . But how quickly it is implemented will depend on whether the nominees are confirmed by the Senate.

Musk will also push Trump to follow through on what the president-elect's inner circle sees as a cleanup of the federal bureaucracy. Once in office, he will have to decide how aggressively to eliminate officials, while Pam Bondi, his nominee for attorney general, will have to decide whether to pursue charges against former Biden officials who clashed with Trump in recent years. .

On foreign policy

If the hostages are not released before January 20, 2025, when I proudly assume office as President of the United States, there will be hell to pay in the Middle East.

Trump campaigned as a peacemaker capable of resolving the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East that have undermined much of Biden's presidency and he will be under pressure from voters to quickly deliver on that commitment.

Trump gave his blessing to the ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon and dispatched Steve Witkoff, the real estate investor who is his envoy to the region, to try to broker a ceasefire deal elusive in Gaza.

He also tried to tighten the screws on the militant group Hamas, warning that there would be hell to pay if he did not release the remaining Israeli hostages who were captured during their October 7, 2023 attack during the Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Trump also appointed Keith Kellogg, a retired general and former official in his last administration, to try to negotiate a settlement between Russia and Ukraine, something he pledged on the campaign trail to achieve within 24 hours following his entry into office.

