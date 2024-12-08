Facts about Jokowi's steps after leaving the PDIP framework





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Secretary General of the PDIP Central Leadership Council Hasto Kristiyanto confirmed that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowiand his family are no longer considered PDIP cadres even if they still have member identity cards (KTA).

“I reiterate that Pak Jokowi and his family are no longer part of PDIP,” said Hasto at the PDIP Party School, South Jakarta, Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Hasto said Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Bobby Nasution were automatically dismissed as PDIP members after being nominated by another party. Gibran's dismissal was confirmed by a letter from the Surakarta City PDIP DPC in accordance with the Political Party Law and the PDIP AD/ART. Responses from several politicians Gerindra General Chairman Prabowo Subianto said his party was open to Jokowi. However, Prabowo said he could not force Jokowi to intervene. “Oh, if Gerindra is open, we definitely can't force him in,” said Prabowo after receiving Jokowi at his residence, Rumah Kertanegara, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, December 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, Golkar Secretary General Muhammad Sarmuji said he would welcome Joko Widodo with open arms if he wanted to join his party. “Then Pak Jokowi, after thinking and thinking, then decided on Golkar, for example, of course Golkar will accept it with open arms,” ​​said Sarmuji at the Jakarta Parliament Complex, Thursday, December 5, 2024.

Projo General President Budi Arie Setiadi is not too concerned about the dismissal of 7th President Joko Widodo by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP). Budi Arie says many people want to welcome Jokowi after his release from PDIP.

“All parties are ready to welcome Pak Jokowi,” Budi Arie said when meeting after the wedding attended by Jokowi and Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Ridwan Kamil in Lebak Bulus area, South Jakarta , Saturday December 7, 2024.

Budi Arie, who is Minister of Cooperatives, later joked that one of the people ready to welcome Jokowi was Projo. “If this becomes a Ha-Ha-ha party,” he said. Jokowi visits Prabowo residence Furthermore, the visit of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, to the residence of President Prabowo Subianto on Jalan Kertanegara, Jakarta, Friday evening, December 6, 2024, elicited a response from political observer, Adi Prayitno, who felt that the 7th President Joko Widodo's visit to President Prabowo Subianto's house has special significance. The boss of Indonesian Political Parameters sees an attempt by Jokowi, recently dismissed by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, to show his closeness to Prabowo.

“A kind of confirmation of political existence that the world will not end even if Jokowi is fired by PDIP,” said Adi when contacted, Saturday, December 7, 2024. “Jokowi and Prabowo are good friends.” Jokowi's status before being fired by the PDIP Chairman of the DPP PDI Perjuangan, Puan Maharani, did not answer clearly whether the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, was still a cadre of the white-nosed bull party. Questioned by journalists, Puan responded with a questioning sentence, while smiling.

“What is this?” said Puan at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta, Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Previously, former President Jokowi admitted that he still kept his PDIP KTA when the media team asked him about his status as a PDIP member. “Yes, I (keep the PDIP KTA),” Jokowi said with a smile at his residence in Solo, Central Java, Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Jokowi's membership status in the PDIP was raised again after the dismissal of bull party executive Effendi Simbolon. Effendi was fired from PDIP because he was believed to have met with Jokowi before eventually switching support to Ridwan Kamil-Suswono in the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections.

Jokowi did not deny meeting politician Effendi. “Yes, meet, why meet?” » said Jokowi.

However, Jokowi said the issue of Effendi's revocation of PDIP membership was within the party's authority. “This (PDIP fired Effendi Simbolon) is within the party’s authority,” Jokowi said.

Septia Ryanthie, Daniel A. Fajri, Linda Lestari, Eka Yudha Saputra And Annisa Fébiola contributed to the writing of this article. Editor's Choice: PIK, National Strategic Project

