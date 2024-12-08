Trkiye, Syria, Russia and the United States

I have traveled to Turkey several times over the past few weeks to meet with policymakers, journalists, think tanks, bankers, analysts, etc. So I thought I'd post some observations, but formatted in a question-and-answer approach for my own ease of writing. Q? What is Turkey's view on developments in Syria? JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on @Kievpost_official. Answer – Turkey's interests in Syria are numerous, but two questions dominate: First, the more than three million Syrian migrants in Türkiye and the desire to see them return to a safe Syria. While Turkey was initially welcoming to Syrian migrants and the Turkish state did an excellent job of welcoming them – at enormous cost – as elsewhere in Europe, immigration became a hot topic and the opposition exploited the issue as a way to attack the government. The Erdogan administration therefore attempted to alleviate these domestic social and political pressures by reaching out to the Assad administration in an attempt to find a settlement in Syria that would create a safe environment for returnees from Turkey. For most of the past year, Assad has rejected these attempts to reach out. Second, the Kurdish question and fears in Turkey that the Syrian Kurdish forces (YPG) are exploiting the weakness of the Assad regime and its allies (Iran and Hezbollah – through Israeli military action in Syria). Lebanon and elsewhere) to expand its control over northern Syria, which could be exploited by the PKK to continue its own attacks in Türkiye. Ankara fears strongly supporting the Palestinians in Gaza and criticizing Israel in this area risks pushing the Israelis (and their American allies) to further support the YPG precisely to harm Turkish interests.

Russian bases in Syria under threat from insurgents, Russian military bloggers say While Turkey is quick to point out that it is not directly allied with HTS – designated a terrorist organization by the United States and its allies – Turkey appears to have at least given HTS the green light to push toward south, to Idlib and beyond, during its last offensive. . Here, Turkey likely saw this as a contribution to alleviating humanitarian problems in Idlib, a safe zone still for millions of Syrian refugees – who were at risk of fleeing to Turkey amid the regime's increased airstrikes. Assad. The evidence suggests that, like most observers, Turkey did not expect the HTS operation to be such a resounding success, nor that the Assad regime's forces would collapse as badly as they did. quickly, as it turned out to be. I think Türkiye thought that the HTS push would force Assad to the negotiating table while leaving him in power. But Turkey now appears to be going with the flow, seeing the potential for the latest HTS attack to either collapse the Assad regime completely or force the Assad regime into talks with Turkey and others, and the opposition, to organize an endgame where Syria would be stable. and safe – allowing the return of refugees and that any settlement can also contain Syrian Kurdish groups in the north. On the latter point, Turkey has supported the action of Turkish-backed military groups in the north to counter the YPG, et al.

For Türkiye, the success of the HTS operation brings many advantages, in addition to the prospect of refugees returning and boxing within the YPG. Diplomatically, the successful HTS push and recognition of Turkey's influence over HTS made Turkey perhaps the dominant external power in Syria – this could be discussed with Israel (Israel could control the skies , but Turkey seems to do so). have more influence at this stage on the ground). With Hezbollah significantly weakened in Lebanon due to its war with Israel and Assad resupplying with Iraqi militias and IRGC forces constrained by US and Israeli airstrikes, Iran finds itself unable to save Assad – Tehran has has been signaling to Iran in recent days. citizens to leave Syria, a striking turnaround. Given the future risks associated with a new Trump administration, Tehran may now be in personal savings mode. Russia, meanwhile, finds itself too focused on the war in Ukraine to devote additional military resources to rescuing Assad – the Russian-Iranian deal in Syria called for the Russians to provide air power/cover and 'Iran and its proxies the ground. forces to maintain Assad's firing range. With Iran no longer able to provide ground forces, the Russians had to choose between doubling their efforts or backing down. They chose to step back. Current negotiations between Turkey, HTS and Russia focus on securing the Russian naval base in Tartus, the neighboring and supporting air base. But without Turkish support, these Russian bases would not seem viable. Note here that Russia is not even asking Ankara to cancel HTS and save Assad – I think it is recognized that with such momentum behind HTS and the Syrian opposition, they are unlikely to even listen to Turkey with the objective in sight. of total victory against Assad.

Q? Where is the relationship with Russia? Answer – In recent months, there have been many indications that relations between Turkey and Russia have deteriorated. This is reflected in Moscow's much harsher rhetoric criticizing Turkey for its military support for Ukraine. What has changed? Well, there has been no particular increase in Turkish military support for Ukraine, but the trade-off appears to be that Turkey continues to facilitate trade with Russia – which is helpful given Turkey's efforts. the West to sanction Russia. But on the sanctions front, there is ample reason to believe that the United States and the West have been tightening the noose around Russia via the backtrack – since at least the summer, with fairly strong warnings Turkey and others vehemently said they would be expected to heed any sign of helping Russia break sanctions. Western sanctions against MOEX and now against Gazprombank have suddenly made it much more difficult for Russia to trade with countries like Turkey, and Moscow is showing its frustration as trade flows contract, and its own economy faces headwinds – a weaker ruble, higher inflation. , and resulting higher policy rates. Moscow has also likely seen improving defense relations between Turkey, the United States and its allies with the recent F16 deal, an ongoing Eurofighter deal and the Russian S400 purchased by Turkey virtually put into effect. backburner – even discussions about deploying it to the US base in Turkey in exchange for Ankara better reinstated in the F35 program. Add to that Turkey's latest efforts in Syria against the Assad regime and ally Russia, and Moscow is unlikely to be any happier with Ankara. But there are needs from the Russian perspective, and the Tartus naval base remains a key strategic asset for Russia – a warm water port in the Mediterranean. What price is Russia willing to pay to Turkey to be able to maintain this base now? Perhaps an agreement to help Turkey secure its gas supply despite Gazprombank sanctions. This could mean either credit from Russia for gas supplied to Turkey or barter-type solutions. But Russia will need to ensure that gas supplies continue to flow to Turkey. Turkey may also be able to push Russia to agree to allow Turkey and its ally Azerbaijan access to Nakhichevan via the Zanguezur corridor, although Iranian support would also be necessary – and after current developments in Syria, Turkey – Iranian relations are likely to be at a critical point. low point.

