RK team is confident that the Prabowo-Jokowi meeting will discuss the interests of the people







Jakarta – Chairman of the Ridwan Kamil (RK)-Suswono (RIDO) winning team, Ahmad Riza Patria, commented on the meeting of the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with President Prabowo Subianto. He said the meeting between the two was normal. “Yes, as far as I know, Pak Prabowo and Pak Jokowi usually meet and keep in touch. Besides, it's been more than a month now, since October 20, it's been almost 2 months, in fact, more one month and one half of the Red and White government led by Pak Prabowo,” Riza told reporters at DPD Golkar, Central Jakarta, Sunday (08/12/2024). Regarding what was discussed, Riza said he did not know. However, according to him, the meeting focused on the interests of the state and the people. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “As for what was discussed, frankly, I don't know at all, there hasn't been an update yet. But I think these two national figures will definitely discuss the interests of the nation and the interests of the people,” he said. said. “When big people come together, personalities come together, what they think about is definitely not personal interests, nor party interests, nor group interests, but the interests of the nation and the state and the interests of the people,” he continued. According to him, the two national figures had a lot to think about. I'm not just thinking of Jakarta, but of all of Indonesia. “Jakarta is only one of 38 provinces, so I think the two national numbers we think about are the entire Indonesian people,” he said. Previously, it was reported that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) met with the President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto at his residence on Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Friday evening (12/ 06). During this meeting, they also spent a night together. Prabowo said he invited Jokowi to dinner at his residence, Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta. “So I heard that Pak Jokowi was in Jakarta, I invited him to dinner, so I went to his house in Solo, I invited him now to Kertanegara,” Prabowo said at a conference of press with Jokowi after dinner, Friday (12/06). ). Prabowo did not reveal further about his conversation with Jokowi. Prabowo emphasized that he and Jokowi had dinner together. “We had dinner earlier, sir, didn't we?” » said Prabowo. “Dinner,” Jokowi added. Prabowo revealed the dinner menu. He said one of the menu items served was fried chicken. “Fried chicken and various things,” Prabowo said. (rh/az)

