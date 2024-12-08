



Top line

The United States should not get involved in the conflict in Syria, President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday, where rebels are threatening to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad while hundreds of American troops remain deployed in the country.

The president-elect signaled during his first administration that he wanted to withdraw U.S. troops… [+] from Syria.

Getty Images Key Facts

In an article for Truth Social, Trump wrote that Syria is a disaster, but it is not our friend, adding that the United States should have NOTHING TO do with the conflict in the country and instead LET IT BE PLAY.

As rebels opposed to Assad's government take control of several Syrian cities, including near the Syrian capital, Damascus, Trump suggested that Russia's withdrawal from Syria could be the best thing to happen to the country.

Russia, an ally of Al-Assad, intervened in the Syrian conflict in 2015, but appears unable to help al-Assad because of its involvement in Ukraine, Trump said.

Trump also criticized Barack Obama's administration, which he said failed to protect the RED LINE IN THE SAND, referencing the red line policy of the Obama presidency indicating that the United States United would intervene in the Syrian conflict if al-Assad deployed chemical weapons.

Crucial quote

Russia never had much benefit in Syria other than making Obama look really stupid, Trump wrote. Anyway, Syria is a mess, but it is not our friend, and THE UNITED STATES SHOULD NOT DO ANYTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET HIM PLAY. DON’T GET INVOLVED!

Large number

900. This is the number of American soldiers deployed in Syria, according to the Pentagon. Most troops are deployed in eastern and northeastern Syria to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State militants, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said earlier this week.

Key context

Tensions in Syria rose in 2011, when protesters faced deadly force after calling for Al-Assad to go. The conflict appeared to end after Al-Assad's government regained control of several Syrian cities with help from Russia, Iran, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and ISIS. Some areas remained under the control of US-backed rebel groups in northern and eastern Syria. In 2018, Trump called on the United States to carry out a complete and rapid withdrawal of all American military forces from Syria, suggesting that the militant group ISIS, which defended the al-Assad regime, had been defeated in the country . His request was reportedly criticized by Middle East allies and former military officials, who instead warned of a growing threat from ISIS in the region.

