Politics
McLaren wins first F1 constructors' title since 1998 as Norris wins Abu Dhabi GP
British driver leads from start to finish to fend off Ferrari challenge after Max Verstappen crashes into Oscar Piastri at first corner
Lando Norris took victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to seal McLaren's first Formula 1 constructors' title in 26 years.
The British driver led from start to finish in the final race of the season to fend off the challenge of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in second and third.
Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri had started in second place, but was hit by world champion Max Verstappen at the first corner and fell to the back of the pack.
The Australian recovered to finish 10th and give McLaren a 14-point lead over the Scuderia in the constructors' race.
McLaren last won the team title in 1998, the year Mika Hakkinen was crowned world champion and his British teammate David Coulthard finished third.
Norris' fourth race victory also secured him second place in the Drivers' Championship, the highest result of his career.
McLaren went into the season finale with a 21-point lead and strengthened its grip on the title by securing a double in qualifying.
But it was a disastrous start for the Woking-based team as Verstappen started well from fourth and dove inside Piastri, with both men making contact and the Australian ending up at the back of the pack.
A world champion's move, that, Piastri said on the team radio.
The four-time world champion received a 10-second penalty for causing the collision. Piastri's start took a turn for the worse when he hit the back of Franco Colapinto, earning himself a 10-second penalty and also having to make an early pit stop.
Meanwhile, Leclerc got off to a stunning start after starting 19th due to a 10-place grid penalty, placing eighth at the end of the first lap.
Crucially for McLaren, pole sitter Norris maintained his lead, knowing that a win would guarantee them the title and open up a good advantage over Sainz.
Sergio Perez, whose future at Red Bull is highly uncertain, was hit by Valtteri Bottas and had to retire on the second lap.
Leclerc's sensational charge continued as he undercut George Russell in the pits and finished third after all stops.
Sainz, in his final race for Ferrari before Lewis Hamilton joined the Italian team, stopped in front of Norris but McLaren responded with a pressure-packed two-second pit stop to ensure the British driver retains the head.
The Spaniard was unable to make an impression on Norris' advantage as he opened up a five-second lead with 13 laps remaining.
Norris continued to build his advantage in the final laps to seal a sensational victory and finish the job for McLaren, with Piastri recovering to take a single point for 10th place.
Hamilton finished fourth in his 246th and final race for Mercedes, putting in a superb drive to move up from 16th on the grid.
Hamilton's final act of a brilliant 12-year stint at Mercedes began with a dismal Q1 exit, with team boss Toto Wolff apologizing to him for the team's idiotic mistake. 'send so late.
The seven-time world champion, who won six during his 12 seasons with the Silver Arrows, fought his way through the field and charged after teammate Russell in the closing stages, overtaking him in the last round.
Verstappen finished sixth after serving his penalty.
Additional reporting from Press Association
|
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/sport/formula-one/mclaren-f1-constructors-title-lando-norris-abu-dhabi-gp-3420754
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump tells press that Liz Cheney and other members of the January 6 committee should go to jail
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit in Jaipur on December 9
- 5A Football: Cherry Creek returns victorious with victory over legend
- French President welcomes Trump ahead of Notre Dame reopening
- earthquake! 3.2 64 km west of West Petrolia, California | Lost Coast Outpost | Humboldt County News
- Government offered release deal for Imran, says Aleema Khan
- Xi's proposal facilitates trade – French.news.cn
- Boris Johnson admits to being 'a bit on the spectrum' | Politics | News
- Stokes praises England's 'more dominant cricket' for series win in New Zealand
- Jokowi becomes honorary member of Golkar, Hendri Satrio: national figures actually don't need a political home
- How Taylor Swifts Eras Tour Boosted the US Economy
- Trump will 'most likely' pardon Capitol rioters on day one, says January 6 committee members should be jailed