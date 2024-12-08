McLaren wins first F1 constructors' title since 1998 as Norris wins Abu Dhabi GP

British driver leads from start to finish to fend off Ferrari challenge after Max Verstappen crashes into Oscar Piastri at first corner

Lando Norris took victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to seal McLaren's first Formula 1 constructors' title in 26 years.

The British driver led from start to finish in the final race of the season to fend off the challenge of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in second and third.

Norris' teammate Oscar Piastri had started in second place, but was hit by world champion Max Verstappen at the first corner and fell to the back of the pack.

The Australian recovered to finish 10th and give McLaren a 14-point lead over the Scuderia in the constructors' race.

McLaren last won the team title in 1998, the year Mika Hakkinen was crowned world champion and his British teammate David Coulthard finished third.

Norris' fourth race victory also secured him second place in the Drivers' Championship, the highest result of his career.

McLaren went into the season finale with a 21-point lead and strengthened its grip on the title by securing a double in qualifying.

But it was a disastrous start for the Woking-based team as Verstappen started well from fourth and dove inside Piastri, with both men making contact and the Australian ending up at the back of the pack.

A world champion's move, that, Piastri said on the team radio.

The four-time world champion received a 10-second penalty for causing the collision. Piastri's start took a turn for the worse when he hit the back of Franco Colapinto, earning himself a 10-second penalty and also having to make an early pit stop.

Meanwhile, Leclerc got off to a stunning start after starting 19th due to a 10-place grid penalty, placing eighth at the end of the first lap.

Crucially for McLaren, pole sitter Norris maintained his lead, knowing that a win would guarantee them the title and open up a good advantage over Sainz.

Sergio Perez, whose future at Red Bull is highly uncertain, was hit by Valtteri Bottas and had to retire on the second lap.

Leclerc's sensational charge continued as he undercut George Russell in the pits and finished third after all stops.

Sainz, in his final race for Ferrari before Lewis Hamilton joined the Italian team, stopped in front of Norris but McLaren responded with a pressure-packed two-second pit stop to ensure the British driver retains the head.

The Spaniard was unable to make an impression on Norris' advantage as he opened up a five-second lead with 13 laps remaining.

Norris continued to build his advantage in the final laps to seal a sensational victory and finish the job for McLaren, with Piastri recovering to take a single point for 10th place.

Hamilton finished fourth in his 246th and final race for Mercedes, putting in a superb drive to move up from 16th on the grid.

Hamilton's final act of a brilliant 12-year stint at Mercedes began with a dismal Q1 exit, with team boss Toto Wolff apologizing to him for the team's idiotic mistake. 'send so late.

The seven-time world champion, who won six during his 12 seasons with the Silver Arrows, fought his way through the field and charged after teammate Russell in the closing stages, overtaking him in the last round.

Verstappen finished sixth after serving his penalty.

Additional reporting from Press Association