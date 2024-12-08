Trump calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Ukraine after Zelensky meeting





President-elect Donald Trump called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine on Sunday, saying after meeting with world leaders in Paris that Ukraine and its president “would like to make a deal and end this madness.”

“There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin,” Trump wrote in a social media post, calling the war between Russia and Ukraine “should never have started and could last forever.”

Trump was in Paris on Saturday to attend the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral and met with world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron. It was Trump's first in-person conversation with the Ukrainian president since his presidential election victory in November.

French President Emmanuel Macron (center), President-elect Donald Trump (right) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pose after their meeting at the Elysée in Paris, France, December 7, 2024. Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Pictures

The president-elect has repeatedly promised he would end the war between Russia and Ukraine upon his return to the White House, while asserting that Russian President Vladimir Putin would never have invaded the country if he had been president.

Trump, who has provided few details about how he would end the war through negotiations, said in his message Sunday that “I know Vladimir well,” adding that it was “for him to act.”

Zelensky said Sunday he had a “good meeting” with Trump, noting that he told the president-elect that Ukraine needs “a just and lasting peace” that “the Russians will not be able to destroy in a few years, as they did.” several times in the past. »

Ukraine's president said in a social media post that the war “cannot end just with a piece of paper and a few signatures”, insisting that a ceasefire “without guarantees can be reignited at any time.” Zelensky argued that Putin “can only be stopped by force – the force of world leaders who can become leaders of peace.”

“We are counting on America and the whole world to help stop Putin,” Zelensky said. “The only things he fears are America and global unity.”

The United States announced a new $988 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Saturday. The package includes drones, ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket launchers, as well as equipment and spare parts for artillery systems, tanks and armored vehicles, the Pentagon said in a statement.

More from Kaia Hubbard

Kaia Hubbard is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC.

