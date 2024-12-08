Pakistan Imran Khan's party decides to file FIR against government following November 26 protest





Islamabad [Pakistan]: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to register a first information report (FIR) against the federal government following the protest held in Islamabad on November 26, The Express Tribune reported.

During the PTI central committee meeting, discussions were held regarding launching a civil disobedience movement, The Express Tribune reported, citing sources.

A subcommittee was established to decide whether to continue the move or not, as the subcommittee must submit its report within 48 hours, and lawyer Gohar Ali Khan was appointed as its head.

Furthermore, the leaders of the party founded by Imran Khan decided in the central committee meeting to file an FIR against the government over the November 26 protest.

A separate committee, headed by former attorney general Latif Khosa, has been set up to handle the filing of the FIR, while the committee will also include prominent lawyers like Naeem Haider Panjotha.

In the meeting, PTI leaders said that 146 party workers had gone missing after the November 26 protest, according to The Express Tribune report. The PTI started protesting on November 24, when PTI caravans moved from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad.

The protesters reached D-Chowk on November 26, where security personnel carried out a night crackdown to disperse people and end the protest.

Earlier in November, the PTI had described the action of Pakistani forces against the PTI protesters as a “massacre… under the brutal and fascist military regime”. Imran Khan's party accused security personnel of assaulting peaceful PTI protesters in Islamabad during their rally.

"The nation is drowning in blood."

“Today, armed security forces launched a violent attack on peaceful PTI protesters in Islamabad, firing live ammunition with the intention of killing as many people as possible. Snipers were also used to murder of numerous civilians With countless deaths and injuries, the interior “The threat to kill of the minister, then the declaration of “victory” over massacred innocents are sufficient proof of the inhumanity of the regime,” he said. -he added.

The PTI said: “The world must condemn this atrocity and the erosion of democracy and humanity in Pakistan. The international community must take a firm stand against this brutal repression. » (ANI)

