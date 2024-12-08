Politics
Capture of Syria: opposition battles represented on 11 maps over 11 days | News from the war in Syria
In the early hours of Sunday morning, Syrian opposition fighters announced that they had captured the capital, Damascus, and that President Bashar al-Assad had fled the country.
The announcements come hours after fighters captured a fourth strategic town in a lightning offensive that began on November 27.
In just 11 days, President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule came to an end.
The maps below provide a day-to-day overview of territorial control.
Preparation until November 27
Before November 27, Syrian opposition forces were largely confined to their stronghold of Idlib governorate in the northwest of the country, following a ceasefire negotiated in March 2020 by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The map below shows territorial control of Syria before November 27.
On the ground, four main groups vied for control, including:
- Syrian government forces: The army fought alongside the National Defense Forces, a pro-government paramilitary group, and was supported by Hezbollah, Iran and Russia.
- Syrian Democratic Forces: This predominantly Kurdish, US-backed group controls parts of eastern Syria.
- HTS and other allied rebel groups: Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the largest fighting force, controlled Idlib for years before this offensive.
- Turkish and Syrian rebel forces aligned with Turkey: The Syrian National Army is a Turkish-backed rebel force in northern Syria.
Day 1 November 27
On Wednesday, November 27, just one day after a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, Syrian opposition forces, led by HTS, launched an offensive from their base in Idlib governorate, northwest Syria.
The rebel group said its attacks were in retaliation for recent Syrian government attacks on towns in Idlib, including Ariha and Sarmada, which caused several civilian casualties in recent weeks.
By the evening, the group had captured at least 19 towns and villages from pro-government forces, including military sites, as they moved into western Aleppo governorate.
The Syrian regime responded by bombing rebel-held areas while the Russian Air Force carried out airstrikes.
Day 2 November 28
By Thursday, rebels had captured more territory and expelled government forces from villages in eastern Idlib, then began advancing toward the M5 highway, a strategic road that leads south to the capital, Damascus, located approximately 300 km (186 miles) away.
Day 3 November 29
Rebel forces had entered parts of Aleppo city on Friday after detonating two car bombs and engaging in fighting with government forces west of the city, according to a Syrian war monitor and fighters. Syrian state television said Russia was providing air support to the Syrian army.
Day 4 November 30
By Saturday, images and videos began circulating online showing rebel fighters taking photos next to Aleppo's ancient citadel as they advanced into the city.
After taking Aleppo, the rebels advance south, towards Hama.
Day 5 December 1
Syrian and Russian jets intensified air attacks on the city of Idlib and positions in Aleppo on Sunday as government forces tried to slow the advance of opposition fighters.
In his first public comments since the offensive began, President al-Assad said his forces would continue to defend the government's stability and territorial integrity against terrorists and their supporters.
Day 6 December 2
Heavy fighting continued on the outskirts of Hama as Syrian opposition fighters advanced towards the strategic central city, Syria's fourth largest city.
As the site of the most brutal politically motivated massacre in Syria's recent history, the city also had symbolic importance.
Day 7 December 3
The Syrian government said its counter-offensive pushed back opposition fighters trying to advance towards Hama. In contrast, opposition forces said they captured more Syrian soldiers and Iranian-backed fighters during fierce fighting.
Day 8 December 4
Opposition fighters continued to advance further south, capturing new towns in Hama governorate.
A regime airstrike killed Syrian photographer Anas Alkharboutli, who worked for the German news agency dpa, near the town of Hama. Alkharboutli, 32, has long documented the 13-year-old war in Syria.
Day 9 – December 5
On Thursday, the rebels announced that they had full control of Hama. The capture of the city brought them one step closer to separating the coastal cities of Tartus and Latakia from the rest of the country.
Latakia is a key political stronghold for al-Assad and Syria's Alawite community, as well as a strategic Russian naval base.
Day 10 – December 6
The capture of Hama opened the way to Homs, Syria's third largest city.
Homs, a key crossroads city linking Damascus to Syria's coastal areas, is about 46 km (29 miles) south of Hama.
Al Jazeera's Omar al-Hajj said Syrian government forces carried out several airstrikes on the main road in a bid to halt the opposition's advance.
Day 11 December 7
On Saturday, southern forces began moving and opposition fighters based in Daraa said they had taken control of the city, marking the fourth strategic loss for President Bashar al-Assad's forces in a week. Daraa, located just a few kilometers from the border with neighboring Jordan, is known as the birthplace of the 2011 revolution.
The same day, rebel fighters arrived a few kilometers from the capital, Damascus. By the evening, they had reached its suburbs, and in the early morning hours of December 8, the fighters captured the capital.
|
