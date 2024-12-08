Trump will 'most likely' pardon Capitol rioters on day one, says January 6 committee members should be jailed





President-elect Donald Trump said he plans to grant clemency to his supporters involved in the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol on his first day in office, saying those incarcerated are going through hell.

Trump's comments, the most radical he has made since winning the 2024 election, came during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker. He also said he would not seek to turn the Justice Department against its political enemies and warned that some members of the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack should be jailed.

On his first day in office, Trump said he would provide legal relief to the January 6 rioters who he said were subjected to a very mean system.

I will act very quickly. On the first day, Trump said, later adding of their imprisonment, they've been there for years and they're in a dirty, disgusting place that shouldn't even be allowed to be open.

Trump said there could be exceptions to his pardons if someone was radical, crazy and pointed to some debunked claims about anti-Trump elements and law enforcement officers infiltrating the crowd.

At least 1,572 defendants have been charged and more than 1,251 have been convicted or pleaded guilty in the attack. Among them, at least 645 defendants were sentenced to periods of incarceration ranging from a few days to 22 years in federal prison. Around 250 people are currently in detention, most serving time after being convicted. A handful of them are being held in pretrial detention on the orders of a federal judge.

Trump did not rule out the possibility of pardoning people who had pleaded guilty, particularly when Welker asked him about those who had admitted to assaulting police officers.

Because they had no choice, Trump said.

Asked about the more than 900 other people who had pleaded guilty in connection with the attack but were not charged with assaulting police officers, Trump suggested they had been unfairly pressured to plead guilty.

I know the system. The system is very corrupt, Trump said. They tell a guy: you're going to go to prison for two or 30 years. And these guys look, their whole lives have been destroyed. For two years they have been destroyed. But the system is very bad.

The crimes that have been charged range from illegal marching to seditious conspiracy in the wide-ranging Jan. 6 investigation that included rioters who were filmed committing assaults on police officers and who admitted under oath that they did so. Defendants in custody on Jan. 6 include Proud Boys and Oath Keeper convicted of seditious conspiracy, a defendant on Jan. 6 recently convicted of plotting to kill FBI special agents who were investigating him; another accused of firing shots into the air during the attack; and another arrested outside former President Barack Obama's home after Trump posted a screenshot containing the address.

Trump said he would not order Pam Bondi, his nominee for attorney general, to investigate special counsel Jack Smith, who filed two separate federal lawsuits against Trump that were ultimately dropped after the election. Trump called Smith deranged and said he thought he was very corrupt. Ultimately, he said, he would leave those decisions to Bondi and said he would not order him to pursue Smith.

I want her to do what she wants, Trump said. I'm not going to ask him to do it.

Trump claimed that members of the House January 6 Committee lied and destroyed a year and a half of testimony.

He pointed the finger at Republican Liz Cheney, a vocal critic of Trump who left Congress, and Democrat Bennie Thompson, who chaired the committee, saying they destroyed evidence collected in their investigation and that these people had committed a major crime.

Transcripts and videos of some of the more than 1,000 witnesses interviewed by the committees were preserved by the committee and posted online. Some interviews containing private and sensitive information were sent to the White House and the Department of Homeland Security for review to ensure that certain information was not inappropriately disclosed. These transcripts remain with the agency, with the White House and a separate House committee continuing to have access to them.

Honestly, they should go to jail, Trump said of the committee members, insisting he would not order his appointees to arrest them.

Trump's views on the DOJ and the FBI

The interview offers an in-depth look at Trump's thoughts on the Justice Department and the FBI.

Trump, who faced four separate criminal cases and was the first former US president to be convicted of a crime after a New York jury found him guilty of 34 counts in the case of Stormy Daniels' secret money, expressed deep grievances with the justice system, but insisted he couldn't wait.

I'm not looking to go back to the past, Trump said when asked if he would go after outgoing President Joe Biden. I seek to make our country successful. Retribution will come through success.

While Trump previously said he would appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Biden, the president-elect said he has no plans to do so unless he finds something that seems reasonable to me and said that Such a decision would be the decision of Pam Bondis, and, to another extent, Kash Patel, her choice for FBI chief.

FBI Director Chris Wray, the Republican whom Trump appointed to head the bureau during his first term after firing former FBI Director James Comey, would have to be fired or resign for Patel to take his place. As part of a post-Watergate reform, FBI directors serve ten-year terms, although only one FBI director, former Director Robert Mueller, who ultimately served 12 years and later became a special counsel investigating Trump's 2016 campaign and Russian interference in that election, succeeded. that long.

Trump said he wasn't happy with Wray because he invaded my house, referencing the Mar-a-Lago search during the investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents that found boxes of files in the station, some stored in a bathroom.

I am suing the country for this. He invaded Mar a Lago, Trump said. I am very unhappy with what he has done and crime is at an all time high. (Law enforcement data shows a historic drop in crime.) Trump indicated that Wray would be fired if he did not resign.

Asked about a list of 60 members that Patel proclaimed were members of the so-called deep state in his book, Trump said Patel would do what he thought was right if confirmed, adding that he believed Patel would have l obligation to investigate whether someone was a dishonest, crooked or corrupt politician.

There are still more than 40 days until Trump takes office and Justice Department prosecutors continue to file charges against individual rioters, but the upcoming administration change has not gone unnoticed.

A federal judge appointed by then-President Ronald Reagan on Friday stressed the importance of truth, justice, law and order before sentencing a defendant on Jan. 6 to a year in prison. After passing sentence, Lamberth ordered the arrest of Philip Grillo.

Trump will pardon me, Grillo said, removing his belt and surrendering.

