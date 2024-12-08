Boris Johnson admits to being 'a bit on the spectrum' | Politics | News





Boris Johnson has described himself as somewhat on the spectrum – and has told how his ambition in life was driven by a desire to outdo his sister Rachel. The former prime minister said it was a “bad thing” that he couldn't always understand how people felt, but added that most men were the same. When asked if he considered himself a “sensitive” person, he replied: “I would like to think so. Sometimes. I think sometimes I can probably be a bit of a ghost. “Like all men, I can kind of tune out and not understand how people really feel, and that's a bad thing. “Generally speaking, I would say I was as good as anyone at spotting what people were feeling.” Meanwhile, Johnson attributed the lifelong motivation that led to the number 10 to a childhood competitive rivalry with his sister.

When asked on the Rosebud podcast what led to his academic determination, then a career in journalism, before being elected an MP, Mayor of London and Prime Minister, Johnson replied: “It was Rachel.”

Boris said: “The most traumatic event of my childhood, the one that really determined the course of my life, was the birth of my sister Rachel. “I remember the shock of coming home and seeing this new competitor in my mother’s arms. “I think it's a rediscovered memory. My mother gives a poignant description of my shock at knowing that I had been moved into the family – because I was the king, everyone did whatever I wanted and my life has always been an attempt to rediscover that prelapsarian happiness before Rachel came along, and really the competition with Rachel. Although he said “I don't think I really remember it”, he said it was to give rise later to “the shock and the impulse to compete, and if possible, to keep one's nose in front of Rachel” . When asked what aspects of his personality or upbringing shaped his career, he replied: “It was Rachel. I think we are all a product of our family circumstances and our family dynamics. “We follow patterns of behavior that we actually learned early on and we replicate them. “And I sincerely think that my need, a primordial need, not to lose the part of my parental esteem to which I was accustomed in this prelapsarian happiness before Rachel's arrival was the essential spur to continue to make an effort , to pull my finger out, get up early to swot. “Otherwise, I find it inexplicable. Yes, I have natural abilities, but there is also a lot of energy. Why this colossal energy? What motivates it psychologically? I think it's one thing healthy. That's basically it. “Obviously the childhood context for all of us is parental esteem, time, whatever – praise.” But Johnson still described the atmosphere in the family home with Rachel – whom he always called his “best friend” – then his first brother Leo, who came two years after her, as happy – but also violent. Boris said: “It was very competitive, it was very happy, it was quite violent. There was a lot of bashing. I think my brother Leo and I used to fight almost from dawn at dusk some weeks – it was fantastic. “Leo is very strong. He was captain of the rugby team. He and I would hit each other all the time. We would fall asleep again exhausted from hitting each other and wake up to find that the fighting was still not over and we would continue.”

