Xi's proposal facilitates trade – French.news.cn

Muscatine students learn how to make dumplings in Beijing during their 10-day trip to China in January. [Photo/CHINA DAILY]



Asked about President Xi Jinping's ambitious proposal last year to invite a total of 50,000 young Americans over a five-year period to visit China on exchange and study programs, Eric Foster, nephew of legendary journalist Edgar Snow's wife, Helen Foster Snow, said she strongly supports more such exchanges.

Foster, an American political observer specializing in Chinese affairs, said that about 10 years ago, when he first arrived in China, the average American heard a lot of bad things about the country because ” Western media hardly gave any good news about China.” .

“So when I arrived here, I was totally blown away by how modern the place is,” he told China Daily. “If more Americans and more students can come here and see China themselves and (participate in) exchange programs, then they will come back and say, 'Wow, this is so cool.'

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the concept of big-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, and Foster is one of many political observers who have been impressed by how the country has worked hard to advance cultural exchanges and boost mutual learning between cultures.

As a supporter of the Belt and Road Initiative, Foster believes that trade makes peace.

“China sets an example for the whole world, because how can there be peace when two countries cannot understand, trade and talk to each other?”

In recent years, China has intensified and diversified its efforts to facilitate people-to-people exchanges with developed and developing countries, and to promote the sharing of knowledge, technology and governance experiences, officials and observers.

At the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, in October, President Xi said: “Last year, I proposed a BRICS cooperation initiative on digital education, and I am pleased to see that it has become a reality. »

At the summit, he announced that China would implement a capacity-building program for BRICS digital education.

“We will open 10 learning centers in BRICS countries over the next five years and provide training opportunities to 1,000 local education administrators, teachers and students,” he added.

Scholars from countries including the United Kingdom and Pakistan have noted that the Global Civilization Initiative, proposed by President Xi last year, marks a major philosophy focused on ensuring mutual respect between different cultures, values ​​and political systems.

Asad Ullah Khan, a researcher at the Center for China-Pakistan Studies at the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad, said the Global Civilization Initiative “is an important idea aimed at shaping the future for a better world” .

“Some Western scholars, particularly in the United States, are critical of this initiative because the concept uses the principles of equality, peace, prosperity, dialogue and inclusion between different civilizations, contrary to the Western notion of “ clash of civilizations,” he wrote in an article this year.

Khan, noting that “in Chinese tradition, people and cultures play an important role,” said Beijing's advocacy for people-to-people exchanges aims to encourage countries to explore dialogue and cooperation among civilizations. global networks, to broaden avenues of cooperation and to promote “mutual understanding between peoples”. nations for the progress and prosperity of human civilization.”

Upholding the mutual understanding of civilizations, further putting into practice the principles of the Global Civilization Initiative, and strengthening the exchange of experiences in governance were also among the results and consensus of the fifth meeting of foreign ministers of China and Central Asia in Chengdu, Sichuan province. this month.

In the next three years, China will provide 1,500 training opportunities to nationals of the five Central Asian countries and increase the quota of scholarships to 600, so as to train more talents of various types urgently needed for the countries' development, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said. told reporters.

Stephen Bainous Kargbo, representative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization in China, said: “From my point of view and from the point of view of the industry, China will continue to be a beacon of hope and also an example of what industrialization can do to any country. »

“China has demonstrated that through a clean, clear and coherent industrial policy, transformation can take place. (…) I therefore hope that this development model will offer lessons to the rest of the world, particularly developing countries. development, not necessarily to copy, but to adapt to their own situation,” Kargbo told China Daily.

Approving China's continued support for multilateralism and exchanges between nations, Kargbo added: “The future of the world rests on open and coherent dialogue among nations. No one has a single formula that can solve all problems, but if we come together, discuss openly and fairly with mutual respect, the future is bright.”

Wang Huiyao, founder and chairman of the think tank Center on China and Globalization in Beijing, said: “a major country's diplomacy with Chinese characteristics is now much richer at different levels, and the country's diplomacy is not Based not only on government efforts, but also on economic, cultural, subnational and think tank efforts, I think this progress is remarkable.

Looking at China's diplomacy over the past ten years, its wide-ranging cooperation with various regions and with countries in the South has stood out, extending from neighboring regions such as Central Asia and South Asia. East to Africa and Latin America, Wang noted.

“China is an important pillar supporting a multipolar world, and its major-country diplomacy is expected to play an even more important role in the future,” he added.

