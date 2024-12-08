Government offered release deal for Imran, says Aleema Khan





Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has claimed that the government offered a deal to party president Barrister Gohar, offering the release of the incarcerated former prime minister in exchange for organizing a sit-in in Sangjani. .

While addressing the media outside an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday, Aleema revealed that she had attended the hearings of three to four cases that day.

She expressed frustration over the prolonged delay in the trial in the Jinnah House case, pointing out that the proceedings had not yet started.

According to her, the investigator admitted for the first time that the accused had joined the investigation. “We are not asking for bail; we want the trial for the May 9 cases to begin,” she said.

Aleema further accused the prosecution of lacking evidence, saying: “They are ruining people's lives. Even the police were not aware of our alleged role in the October 5 affair. »

Regarding the November 24 protests, she said the government panicked when people started gathering. “The government had summoned lawyer Gohar and asked him to stage a sit-in in Sangjani, promising that he would release the PTI president.”

Earlier, the ATC had heard cases against Aleema and others related to the May 9 incidents. Presiding Judge Arshad Javed oversaw the proceedings.

During the hearing, Aleema addressed the court saying: “We have been appearing in court for one and a half years. Judges are constantly being transferred, bail is not being confirmed, and investigators were not initially appearing.

Justice Javed questioned the delays in bail confirmations, remarking: “When I was transferred here, there were over 300 bail applications from PTI members; today, that number is reduced to 170. Many innocent people have returned home. If the investigations are incomplete, should the police be penalized for negligence?

“This is the final warning to the police to complete their investigation; no further date will be given for bail,” he added.

Aleema also pointed out that while she and others were in prison on October 4, their names were added to some cases. “How did we get involved in these matters?” she questioned.

The court asked the investigating officer why Aleema and others were involved. The officer replied: “They instigated the workers.”

Subsequently, the ATC extended the bail of Aleema Khan and other PTI members in the Jinnah House attack and related cases till January 18, directing the police to submit an investigation report complete.

