Donald Trump tells press that Liz Cheney and other members of the January 6 committee should go to jail





In his first interview since winning the presidential election, Donald Trump told NBC News' Meet the Press that he still plans to pardon those convicted for their roles in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 , while asserting that the members of the committee responsible for investigating this matter “should go to prison”.

“Honestly, they should go to jail,” Trump told NBC News' Kristen Welker.

“So you think Liz Cheney should go to jail?” » asked Welker.

“For what they did,” Trump responded, adding that he thought “every single member of the January 6th Committee should go to jail.” Cheney served as vice chair of the January 6 Committee, which ended in 2022 with a criminal referral to the Justice Department for Trump's role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump said he wouldn't order his FBI director or attorney general to do so, but “they'll have to look into that, but I won't — I'll focus on the exercise, baby, l 'exercise. I'll watch everything. We will look at individual cases.

In the wide-ranging interview, Trump said he plans to pardon the Jan. 6 rioters on his first day in office, adding that many of those convicted have been in prison “for years, and They are in a dirty and disgusting place.” this shouldn't even be allowed to be open.

Trump also promised to act on his first day in office to end citizenship rights, and he reiterated his plans for mass deportations.

Welker challenged him on his ability to deport the millions of undocumented immigrants, given the enormous resources needed to carry out such a plan.

“Well, I think it has to be done, and it’s a difficult thing — it’s very difficult to do,” Trump said. “But you have to have rules, regulations, laws. They entered illegally. You know, the people who have been treated very unfairly are the ones who have been in line for ten years to come to the country. And we're going to make it very easy for people to get in, because they have to pass the test.

Trump said he wanted to “find a solution” to develop a plan on how to deal with the “Dreamers,” who were children when they were brought to the United States illegally.

Welker asked Trump about his previous promise to appoint a special prosecutor to prosecute Joe Biden.

“Where did I say that?” » Trump said.

Welker noted that he posted on Truth Social on June 12, 2023.

“Are you going to do that?” Are you going to attack Joe Biden? Welker asked him.

Trump told him he was “really looking to make our country a success.” I'm not looking to go back to the past. Retribution will come through success.

Pressed again on whether he would go after Biden, Trump said: “I will say this, no, I won't unless I come up with something that I think is reasonable, but it won't be my decision.” This is going to be [attorney general nominee] Pam Bondi's decision and, to a different extent, [FBI director nominee] Kash Patel, assuming they're both there, and I think they're both going to be approved. …Even if you ask me that, what they did to me with militarization is a shame.

Trump defended his plans for mass tariffs, saying he doesn't believe economists who predict the costs will be passed on to consumers. But he told Welker he couldn't guarantee Americans wouldn't pay more.

He said: “I can’t guarantee anything. I can't guarantee tomorrow. But I can say that if you look at my – right before Covid, we had the greatest economy in the history of our country. And I had a lot of tariffs on a lot of different countries, but particularly on China. We took in hundreds of billions of dollars and we had no inflation. »

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/12/trump-meet-the-press-liz-cheney-january-6th-1236197596/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

