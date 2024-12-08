Imran Khan's party to launch more protests against govt to secure his release, says Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM





Ali Amin Gandapur, leader of Imran Khan's party in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has warned against launching new protests against the federal government to secure the release of the jailed former prime minister.

“We will continue to launch attacks like the battle of Panipat. We will win if the demands are not met,” Gandapur told reporters on Saturday, referring to a historic battle in the subcontinent.

“We have launched only five attacks and we will continue to launch the others,” he said, referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's November 24 march in Islamabad to demand Khan's release. Khan's party launched a protest on November 24 after issuing a “final appeal”, demanding the restoration of his party's electoral mandate, the release of detained members and the reversal of the 26th Amendment which he said had strengthened a “dictatorial regime”. .

During the “do or die” protest in Islamabad, PTI leaders, including Gandapur and Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, disappeared from the scene when law enforcement agencies launched an operation to clear the red zone of Islamabad demonstrators on the night of November 26 to 27. .

The Gandapur statement comes two days after Khan Friday warned the government to launch a “civil disobedience” movement if its demands, including a judicial inquiry into the crackdown on party supporters, were not met. not satisfied. Gandapur accused the government of killing his party supporters after imposing Section 245. “Twelve of our supporters were killed while 107 others are still missing.” He expressed concern about the disappearance of supporters of his party.

The chief minister said he saw the role of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) in the crackdown on PTI supporters last month. “The PPP and PML-N want a civil war in the country by spreading hatred,” he said.

Replying to a question, Gandapur said his party had not decided on civil disobedience.

“We are conducting negotiations for the good of the country.”

