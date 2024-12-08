Fall of Assad: how Qatar could benefit from Iran's cornering in Syria

The Iranian-backed axis in the region has suffered repeated blows: Hezbollah lost thousands of fighters during a two-month Israeli campaign that ended on November 27, and the Assad regime in Syria fell on Sunday.

This potentially reduced Iran's ability to smuggle weapons to Hezbollah, and it left Tehran in a difficult situation. Even though Iran suffered losses, it appears that Qatar is poised to benefit.

Qatar, remember, hosted Hamas on October 7, 2023, when the terrorist group massacred 1,200 people and kidnapped 251 Israelis and foreign nationals, most of them civilians.

Even if Jerusalem sheds no tears in the face of the new weakness of the Iranian-backed axis, these celebrations must be tempered by the reality: Hamas continues to control central Gaza and refuses to release the 100 hostages it still holds. Hamas continues to be supported by Qatar but also by Turkey.

At the recent Doha Forum, Qatar demonstrated its influence and power by hosting numerous representatives of regional states, including the foreign ministers of Iraq, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan. Senior diplomats from Iran, Turkey and Russia were also present.

“Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday participated in a high-level meeting on Syria involving regional and international actors in Qatar,” Riyadh-based English-language newspaper Arab News reported.

Doha and Turkey exploit Iran's weakness

As the Syrian regime collapsed, representatives of the region's major states gathered in Qatar to discuss its future. Meanwhile, Iran, Russia and other countries that supported Assad have changed course and are now willing to work with Qatar, showing more flexibility in general.

Even though Iran appears to be cornered, many wheels are still in motion in the region. Qatar will benefit from Iran's weakness because it gives Doha even more influence and sponsorship space – that which Iran has lost – over groups such as Hamas or the new emerging leaders in Damascus.

The system works like this: in recent years, Iran has supported various regional groups, positioning itself as an actor aiming to empty the countries in which these groups are based, weaken them and fill this space with militias . the militias are Shiite – like the Iranian regime; in Yemen, they also constitute a local sect.

In Syria, the Assad family is Alawite, a minority group. This means that Iran has thrived on its collaboration with non-Sunni groups in the region. The exception to this rule was Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. By sponsoring these groups, Iran gained significant influence over the Palestinians, allowing it to escape what was in part a sectarian ghetto.

Qatar is a different story. Doha has supported the Muslim Brotherhood for years across the region, a group rooted in Sunni Islamic politics, meaning Doha has often found influence in civil conflicts and has followed a different path than the Iran.

This was the case in Libya, Syria and with Hamas. Qatar has at times lost out, such as in the overthrow of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt in 2013. It even suffered some isolation when Saudi Arabia led several Arab countries to cut ties in 2017.

Qatar and Turkey, however, have established iron ties and both have extended a helping hand to Iran. Turkey, Iran and Russia were all part of the Astana process to end the Syrian civil war, and all three, alongside Qatar, support Hamas.

Although Israel will benefit from Iran's weakness, it is not a complete victory as Hamas continues to control Gaza, seeks to increase its influence in the West Bank and holds 100 hostages. The Iranian threat is only part of the deadly scene in this region, and a new threat will soon emerge.

Israel has always faced new threats. In the 1950s and 1960s, they were ruled by Arab nationalist regimes. Later, they were replaced by the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas. Turkey, whose Justice and Development Party (AKP) has roots in the Muslim Brotherhood, is one of Israel's fiercest enemies.

Make no mistake, the end of the Assad regime will probably not resolve all of Israel's challenges. Qatar is seeking to increase its prominence, and its historical hosting of Hamas poses a challenge to Israel's security.

On October 7, 2023, more Jews were massacred in a single day than at any time since the Holocaust. So even though Iran and its axis continued to pose a threat, they could not massacre 1,200 people and kidnap 251. Israel prevented Iran and its allies from carrying out such activities.

The key issue now is to prevent Hamas and its backers in Ankara and Doha from exploiting the situation in Syria for their own ends.