LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana is expected to be inaugurated by PM Modi on December 9; Check Eligibility and Minimum Qualification | Economic news





LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana Eligibility: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate India's life insurance company Bima Sakhi Yojana at an event in Panipat, Haryana on Monday, according to a statement from the state-run insurer. In line with the Prime Minister's vision of empowering women in a developed India (Viksit Bharat), the event is expected to be attended by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, and other central and state government ministers. governments. However, LIC is yet to disclose more details about the project. LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana: Job Opportunities Under this program, women will have the opportunity to become insurance agents (Bima Sakhi). They will receive financial support of up to Rs 7,000 per month. The objective of the Bima Sakhi Yojana is to provide rural women with employment opportunities and financial assistance. LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana: Earnings (Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000) In the first year, women will receive Rs 7,000 per month. In the second year, this amount will be reduced to Rs 6,000 per month. From the third year, women will receive Rs 5,000 per month. Additionally, they will receive an additional incentive of Rs 2,100. Commission-based rewards will also be offered for achieving insurance targets. LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana: Recruitment In the first phase of this program, 35,000 women will be recruited as insurance agents. In the future, the program will be expanded to include an additional 50,000 women. Initially, the program will be launched in Haryana and gradually implemented across the country. LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana: Eligibility and Minimum Qualification To enroll in the Bima Sakhi Yojana, women must be aged between 18 and 50 years. Additionally, a minimum qualification to pass grade 10 is mandatory. Priority will be given to women. (With ANI entries)

